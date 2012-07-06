China rate cut a gamble that banks will boost economy

| BEIJING, July 6
BEIJING, July 6 China's second surprise rate cut
and lending reform in the space of a month shows that Beijing
wants borrowing to play a greater role in reviving an economy
struggling with its weakest pace of growth since the global
financial crisis.
But the approach that policymakers have adopted also
highlights the constraints they face in trying to steer credit
to the parts of the economy that need it.
The easiest way to create credit is simply to free the
country's four biggest banks to lend up to the 75 percent
loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) regulatory ceiling. They all have
lower ratios.
Since the top four hold more than half of total deposits, a
small adjustment could potentially have a big impact. The risk
though is that easing the LDR might simply fuel overcapacity in
inefficient industries without improving growth prospects.
"Bringing up the loan-to-deposit ratio is probably a better
move to spur lending, but it's a long-term systemic risk," said
Sheng Nan, an analyst at CCB International, the HK investment
banking arm of China Construction Bank.
"They ultimately want banks to be domestic deposit funded,
and an easing of LDR may shift funding towards wholesale
lending."
Therefore, policymakers have adopted a more complex path of
bringing down borrowing costs while trying to persuade banks to
more actively manage their loan books.
They are trying to overcome the tendency of state-backed
banks to extend extra credit to big, cash-hoarding state-owned
enterprises and over-extended property developers.
Instead, they want the funds directed to small, dynamic,
job-creating private-sector firms that the government is trying
to encourage as it seeks to bolster the domestic private sector.
CUTS
The central bank announced on Thursday it was giving banks
more leeway to set lending rates in a move analysts suggested
was aimed at stimulating borrowing by creating a more
competitive landscape.
The People's Bank of China (PBoC) cut the benchmark one-year
lending rate by 31 basis points to 6 percent and the one-year
deposit rate by 25 basis points to 3 percent.
It lowered the floor banks can apply to lending rates to 70
percent of benchmark rates from 80 percent previously. That
means that on the one-year basis, bank lending rates can be as
low as 4.2 percent. It had also lowered the floor in June.
Share prices in China's big four banks all fell on Friday as
investors worried the new measures would erode their net
interest margins.
China Construction Bank was the weakest of the
group, falling 2.7 percent. Agricultural Bank of China
fell 2.5 percent, ICBC, the world's largest bank by
market value, slipped 0.7 percent and Bank of China
fell 1 percent.
The cut in benchmark rates came ahead of a slew of data next
week including second-quarter GDP, sparking fears that the
world's second-largest economy may be slowing down more sharply
than expected.
"The rate cut is necessary but not enough," said Gao
Shanwen, chief economist at China Essence Securities in Beijing.
"Looking at some leading indicators, it's hard to say the
second-quarter will be the bottom for growth," he said,
forecasting that annual GDP growth will remain weak in the
second- and third-quarter and improve modestly in the fourth.
A Reuters poll published on Thursday showed economists
expect the data next week to show China's economy expanded in
the second quarter by 7.6 percent from a year earlier, its
weakest performance since the 2008-09 financial crisis and the
sixth straight quarter of lower growth.
Gao expects full-year growth to be near 7.5 percent, in line
with the government target set by Premier Wen Jiabao in March.
At the time, the official target was seen as conservative, to
give Beijing more economic room to push structural changes to
help sustain long-term growth.
Fast-tracking some projects that help rebalance the economy
towards domestic demand is designed to help deliver those
changes.
The central bank has cut required bank reserves three times
since November, freeing up some 1.2 trillion yuan in cash.
Analysts expect it to continue cutting the reserve levels to try
to pump money into the banking system, alongside more interest
rate cuts.
DIFFICULT JUNCTURE
Complicating policymakers' job in spurring growth is that
they are also maintaining curbs on property, a sector that
generates about 13 percent of economic activity and directly
affects more than 40 industries.
"This is a difficult juncture for policymakers: they want to
maintain growth, control the property sector while pushing some
structural changes at the same time," said Zhao Xijun, an
economist at Renmin University in Beijing.
"The impact (of the rate cuts) on the economy could be
diluted by the property curbs. If they ease property curbs, all
the previous efforts will be wasted and there could be risks for
the economy," he said.
What worries Chinese policymakers is that growth may not
pick up in the third and fourth quarters, threatening the 2012
official growth target, analysts said.
The say jobs could be threatened if growth slips below 7
percent. Vice Premier Wang Qishan underlined official concerns
about the global economy, saying China will have difficulty
meeting its 10 percent trade growth target this year.
There are already some signs of layoffs in coastal cities,
where exporters are struggling to cope with the impact of
falling oversees orders and rising wages, according to several
local officials and company executives.
China's job market has remained relatively tight partly
reflecting the country's demographic shifts, a contrast to
2008/09, when some 20 million migrant workers lost jobs, one of
the triggers for Beijng's massive 4 trillion yuan ($629 billion)
stimulus package.
"Reports of job losses are appearing and will get worse in
the third quarter," Stephen Green, China economist at Standard
Chartered Bank in Hong Kong, said in a research note.
Beijing has made clear it will not repeat its massive fiscal
stimulus package, which bolstered growth but left an unwelcome
legacy of strong inflationary pressures and a potential property
bubble.