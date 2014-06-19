China's property market may not be as bad as it looks

| BEIJING, June 20
BEIJING, June 20 The first fall in Chinese home
prices in two years has crystallised worries of a messy end to a
housing boom, but some analysts say fears of an imminent
collapse similar to that in the United States after the
sub-prime crisis are overblown.
The property market has definitely been slowing this year,
and is cited as one of the main risks to the health of the
world's second-largest economy.
But high downpayments, low household debt, some government
support - and expectations of more to come - have some experts
forecasting the downturn will be short lived, with prices
expected to recover as economic growth steadies in the second
half of the year.
Average new home prices across 70 cities fell 0.2 percent in
May from April, and the annual rise of 5.6 percent was the
slowest in 13 months. Prices fell on a monthly basis in 35
cities, official data showed on Wednesday.
"If you look at China from the balance sheet point of view,
the only balance sheet that has not been destroyed is the
household balance sheet," said Bo Zhuang, an economist at
Trusted Sources, a U.K.-based investment consultant.
"It is the most healthy balance sheet at the moment."
The International Monetary Fund agrees. In a paper published
in April, it ranked China as having the fourth-lowest level of
household debt among 11 Asian countries, at around 12 percent of
its gross domestic product (GDP).
In New Zealand and Australia, where households are the most
indebted, debt levels exceed 90 percent of GDP, IMF data shows.
Downpayments of 30 percent for first home purchases and
between 60-70 percent for second homes, and laws which make
borrowers liable for debts even if they default on repayments
have banks viewing mortgages as among their safest assets.
It also means those who fear that a sharp decline in home
prices would rock China's financial sector by inundating banks
with bad debt may be overstating the case.
Further, a reduction in the amount of reserves that banks
must hold to boost lending to small firms and the farm sector
has inadvertently freed up some cash for the property sector.
"Funds are like water," said Fan Xiongchong, vice-president
of Sunshine 100 China, a mid-sized developer based in
Beijing. "Eventually, it will more or less flow into the
property market via various channels."
NOT WITHOUT RISKS
This is not to say the housing market, which accounts for
about 15 percent of GDP, is without risks.
For one, despite the moderation this year, prices are still
near record highs and affordability rates near an all-time low.
Construction has also fallen sharply this year, which would
affect employment and spending.
The statistics show that Wenzhou, a wealthy city with a
thriving private sector, has been hardest hit in the current
slowdown with prices down 4 percent in May from a year ago.
Experts disagree about the extent of housing oversupply in
China, but agree that slower property investment would be a drag
on the economy. A sharp drop in home prices would destroy
household wealth, undermining confidence and spending.
"Comfort comes from the fact that we see the Chinese
government taking action - they are not oblivious to what is
happening," said London-based Yerlan Syzdykov, an emerging
markets debt fund manager at Pioneer Investments.
"That's why this 'stop-go' policy... on one hand they want
to cool off the market, and on the other they don't want it to
hurt growth," Syzdykov said, referring to earlier and prolonged
government attempts to rein in red-hot home prices.
NO BIG CRASH
The biggest problem is a misallocation of resources, said
Ting Lu, an economist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch.
With only about one-third of the 1.3 billion population
living in urban centres, too many homes that will never be
filled have been built in small cities. That would likely see a
sharp spike in bankruptcies among small developers, Lu said, but
would not cause "a big crash".
Wages in China are still growing faster than house prices,
with average incomes in cities and rural areas climbing 10-12
percent last year, on par or faster than a 10 percent rise in
property prices.
"This is a cyclical correction," said Rosealea Yao, an
economist at Gavekal Dragonomics. "We see no signs of imminent
collapse."
