Overseas property investment by Chinese firms rises 53 pct y/y to $33 bln in 2016

BEIJING Jan 17 Chinese firms invested $33
billion in overseas properties in 2016, marking a 53 percent
rise from the previous year, property services and investment
management firm Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) said on Tuesday.
The strong rise in overseas property investment has alarmed
Chinese authorities and they have stepped up measures to stem
capital outflows in the face of a weakening currency. The yuan
lost around 6.6 percent against the dollar last year and is now
at more than eight-year lows.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has
begun vetting transfers abroad worth $5 million or more and is
increasing scrutiny of major outbound deals - even those with
prior approval, sources with knowledge of the new rules told
Reuters in November.
JLL also said China is taking a more cautious stance to
capital outflows, including introducing curbs on overseas
investments of more than $10 billion and mergers and
acquisitions valued at more than $1 billion if they are not part
of a company's core business.
But JLL expected Chinese investors to continue to invest
overseas despite some short-term impact on the more high-profile
deals.
"Investing overseas is a strategic move for most Chinese
investors," Stuart Crow, JLL's head of Asia Pacific Capital
Markets, said in a note.
"While there may be some short-term slowdown or delay, we
expect few long-term structural changes. The trend of Chinese
capital going out for real estate is not stopping. If anything,
it is going to gather momentum due to the enormous capital base
in China," he said.
China's non-financial outbound investment hit $170.1 billion
in 2016, up 44.1 percent from 2015, the commerce ministry said
on Monday.
