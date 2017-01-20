Two China real estate consultancies halt monthly home price data

BEIJING Jan 20 At least two major Chinese
private providers of home price data have stopped publishing the
figures, at a time when economists are split whether the red-hot
property market will remain a driver of the economy in 2017.
The China Index Academy, a unit of U.S.-listed Fang Holdings
, has stopped distributing monthly housing price index
data for 100 cities that it usually issued at the start of the
month.
The academy told Reuters on Friday it had suspended
distribution indefinitely, without giving a reason for the
suspension.
"I don't know who exactly is making the order, and it's not
mandatory," said a source with knowledge of the matter, who
declined to be identified as the topic is a sensitive one.
Home price data from private providers tends to show sharper
increases than official data from the National Bureau of
Statistics (NBS), which publishes monthly and annual percentage
changes in 70 major cities.
New-home prices grew the most last year since 2011, NBS data
published on Friday show. Growth moderated in December as 12 of
15 cities previously singled out by authorities as overheating
saw price declines, an increase from November.
Since last summer, the government has levied curbs on buying
and ownership to rein in soaring prices and limit asset bubble
risks.
E-house China, another influential private real estate
consultancy, has also indefinitely suspended its monthly housing
price index for 288 cities.
"Judged by current conditions, we won't publish it in the
future," said Cherilyn Tsui, a public relations officer at CRIC,
the consultancy's real estate research branch.
"We stopped distributing prices data a few months ago. At
first it was just no external distribution, but now even
internally we don't distribute any more," she told Reuters.
Tsui said she did not know the reason for the halt, but data
on sales volumes and inventories would still be published.
"Housing prices are an extremely sensitive matter right
now," a second source with knowledge of the matter said on
condition of anonymity.
E-house's last data release in November said new home prices
in Beijing and Shanghai rose 1.32 percent and 1.09 percent in
October, respectively, on the month. The NBS reported an
increase of 0.5 percent.
In China Index Academy's last data release in December, new
home prices in Beijing and Shanghai rose 0.84 percent and 0.88
percent in November, while the NBS reported prices unchanged.
The NBS usually publishes price data around the 19th of the
month, and private providers issue it earlier.
The NBS denied it had ordered the data suspension. "We
didn't ask that. It's not true," an NBS representative told
Reuters by telephone, when asked if it had asked private real
estate consultants to halt distribution.
