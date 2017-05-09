RPT-INSIGHT-On Gatsby’s North Shore, Chinese luxury home buyers pause as curbs bite

(Repeats with photos)
* Currency controls rein-in Chinese home-buying on Long
Island
* Brokers in the area seeing fewer prospective buyers from
China
* Many Chinese still enquiring about buying homes overseas
* More Chinese interested in lower-priced homes than before
* Interest in homes in Thailand has surged in first quarter
By Koh Gui Qing and Elias Glenn
JERICHO, N.Y./BEIJING, May 9 Among the sprawling
colonial homes and well-tended lawns on the north shore of New
York's Long Island, there are signs that Chinese policies
crafted 11,000 kilometers away are taking a toll.
In the past year, there has been a slowdown in the stream of
affluent Chinese looking for luxury homes in the area – widely
thought to have been the setting for F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925
novel “The Great Gatsby” - property brokers said.
Over the past eight months, the Chinese authorities have
introduced a series of measures to make it more difficult for
Chinese to move capital out of the country as they seek to keep
the Chinese currency, the yuan, from falling.
At the end of last year, for example, disclosure rules were
tightened to try to prevent individuals from using any of the
maximum $50,000 they are allowed to buy in foreign currency in
any one year to purchase overseas property and other overseas
investments. Those who violate the rules can face stiff fines.
Any slowdown in flows from China can have a big impact in
real estate around the globe. In the U.S. alone, Chinese buyers,
including people from Taiwan and Hong Kong, bought $27.3 billion
in residential property in the year to March 2016, more than
three times the next biggest foreign buyers, the Canadians,
according to the National Association of Realtors.
After three decades of blistering economic growth, China has
created a class of nouveau riche, many of whom want to move
their families abroad, attracted by places with cleaner air and
fewer food safety issues than back home, as well as the
prospects of a Western education for their children.
This has inflated home prices around the world, as thousands
of Chinese buy property in favored cities such as Sydney, Los
Angeles, New York, and Vancouver.
Now, though, the increased controls on currency outflows are
having an impact in some markets. In the past couple of months,
Chinese developer Country Garden has inside China
stopped marketing apartments in its massive Forest City project
in Iskandar, southern Malaysia, and disclosed that some home
buyers want to cancel purchases because of the capital controls.
Still, the party hasn’t ended in some other markets.
In Sydney, Australia, home prices have risen at a blistering
16 percent in the past year, thanks in part to Chinese demand.
On and close to Long Island’s so-called “Gold Coast” the
drop off in interest is apparent to some in the industry.
"The money suddenly dried up last year," said Lois
Kirschenbaum, a broker specializing in luxury homes on Long
Island's north shore, an area favored by Chinese partly because
of its reputation for having good schools.
"We used to get vans of Chinese buyers each month one or two
years ago during the buying season in Spring. We haven’t seen
any vans this year," she said.
Kirschenbaum, who estimates half of her buyers are Chinese,
said prices of homes in the neighborhood costing more than $2
million have fallen about 10 percent in the past year.
In the first quarter of this year, the average price for
home sales on Nassau County’s North Shore – which includes the
Gold Coast and nearby towns - was $984,357, down 9.7 percent
from the previous quarter and 2 percent lower than the first
quarter in 2016, according to a report from Douglas Elliman Real
Estate. The number of sales was down 14.8 percent from the
fourth quarter but up 5.6 percent from a year earlier.
FEWER AT OPEN HOUSES
At a recent open house for a $3.25 million five-bedroom home
in Brookville that has a bar, a heated pool, a sports court and
a license to rear a horse in the backyard, only two interested
parties showed up for the viewing, and both were Chinese. A year
ago, an open house would have attracted a lot more Chinese
buyers, brokers said.
But the flow of Chinese money is far from turned off.
Chinese buyers have been expanding their interest to cheaper
properties in markets in Asia, Eastern Europe and Latin America
as interest in overseas real estate remains healthy but concerns
about the capital controls push some buyers towards properties
at lower price points, buyers and people in the industry say.
That was reflected at China's largest overseas property
fair, the Beijing International Property Investment and
Immigration Expo, in mid-April, where sales agents marketed
homes from over 30 countries to thousands of prospective Chinese
investors in the nation’s capital.
"Thailand is hot right now because of the capital controls,"
said David Wei, an organizer for the expo. "Homes in Thailand
range from 300,000 yuan (about $43,000) to 1 million yuan. That
is relatively cheap."
Enquiries about Thailand properties on Juwai.com, a
Zillow-like website that markets international property to
Chinese buyers, were 40 percent higher in the first quarter of
2017 than in all of 2016, the firm said.
In the U.S., there has also been a shift to lower-priced
homes as younger buyers look for investment properties, says
Eric Dong, a Beijing-based sales manager at Lennar, a large U.S.
homebuilder.
"Seven or eight years ago, the buyer was older and they
bought for self-use. The average price was $1.4 million to $1.5
million,” said Dong. “In recent years, it's the younger
generation ... the average sales price is $300,000 to $500,000."
The price of homes bought by Chinese buyers in the U.S. has
been trending lower, with a lot more families buying in college
towns, Peter Turtzo, senior vice president of international
operations at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - part of Warren
Buffet's giant investment company - said in an interview. His
company recently partnered with Juwai to start marketing homes
directly to Chinese buyers.
There is some concern among buyers that new reporting rules
for banks being introduced by the People’s Bank of China from
July 1 may have a further dampening impact. The banks will have
to tell the authorities about all cross-border foreign currency
transactions of more than $10,000.
Grace, 40, an immigration consultant in Beijing who asked
that her full name not be used, said she owns one house in
Canada and is looking at buying another, but expressed concern
about the change. "Of course the capital controls are a big
problem. I want to quickly transfer my assets out of the country
before it gets worse,” she said.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in an
emailed statement that the new rules clarify reporting
requirements for financial institutions and do not impact
foreign exchange purchases by individuals.
OVERBUILDING
Here on Long Island, there has - in particular - been an
influx of Chinese into the neighbourhoods near Jericho, such as
Muttontown, Brookville, Old Westbury and Roslyn in recent years.
But Jason Friedman, a real estate broker who also
specialises in luxury housing on the north shore, said a
building boom that began a couple of years ago in the area in
response to the surge in Chinese buying interest is starting to
weigh on the market now.
Access to cash from China is rarely far away as a concern.
He said two of his Chinese clients asked for deadline
extensions about a year ago. “They said they needed more time to
bring the money over.” The money came through eventually.
“There were no restraints at the beginning, and then...they
turned off the faucet. There was a very short period when you
had all the money and then suddenly it was taken away,” Friedman
said.
($1 = 6.905 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Elias Glenn; Additional
reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Martin Howell)