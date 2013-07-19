UPDATE 3-China frees up lending rates in major reform

* Central bank move comes sooner than many expected
* Seen as sign of resolve for further reforms
* Falls short of freeing up deposit rates
* Follows market turmoil in June over "shadow banking"
* Cheaper credit could support economic growth
By Kevin Yao and Jason Subler
BEIJING, July 19 China's central bank removed
controls on bank lending rates, effective Saturday, in a
long-awaited move that signals the new leadership's
determination to carry out market-oriented reforms.
The move gives commercial banks the freedom to compete for
borrowers, a reform the People's Bank of China said on Friday
will help lower financial costs for companies. Previously, the
lending floor was 70 percent of the benchmark lending rate.
However, the PBOC, in a statement, left a ceiling on deposit
rates unchanged at 110 percent of benchmark rates, avoiding for
now what many economists see as the most important step Beijing
needs to take to free up interest rates.
The latest step underscores Beijing's resolve to start
fixing distortions in its financial system and the economy more
broadly as it tries to shift from export- and investment-led
growth to more consumption-led activity.
Some analysts said cheaper credit could help support the
economy, which has seen year-on-year growth fall in nine of the
last 10 quarters.
"This is a big breakthrough in financial reforms," said Wang
Jun, senior economist at China Centre for International Economic
Exchanges, a prominent government think-tank in Beijing.
"Previously, people had thought the central bank would only
gradually lower the floor on lending rates. Now they scrapped
the floor once and for all."
The Australian dollar rose modestly on the news on
hopes cheaper credit will lead to more demand from Australia's
biggest export market.
The announcement provided some support to weak stock markets
in Europe and a timely reminder to the world's top
financial leaders meeting in Moscow of China's intention to
rebalance its economy.
A Group of 20 draft communique will urge China to encourage
more domestic demand-driven growth as part of wider efforts to
rebalance the world economy, G20 sources said.
The United States welcomed the move, saying China promised
to let markets play a bigger role in allocating credit during
the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue in Washington
last week.
"This is a welcome further step in the reform and
liberalization of China's financial system," Holly Shulman, a
spokeswoman for the U.S. Treasury, said in an email.
SIGNAL OF RESOLVE
China's big lenders, such as Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China Ltd , China Construction Bank Corp
, Bank of China Ltd
and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , have
generally resisted interest rate reforms because they do not
want to see their rate margins get squeezed.
But many economists say such a push is necessary so that
lenders learn to better price risk, which will force them to
allocate capital more efficiently and so help rebalance an
economy saddled with overinvestment and overcapacity in sectors
from cement to steel making to solar panels.
Scrapping the lending floor will likely cut borrowing costs
for businesses and individuals, ending what many observers say
had been artificially high rates that benefited state lenders at
the expense of private enterprise.
Some economists were sceptical at how much direct economic
impact the move would have because few banks have fully utilised
the limited freedom they already had to charge interest rates
slightly below benchmark rates, choosing instead to keep their
rates slightly above the floor that has been in place.
"So the move may have more of a signalling effect than
transmit immediately to the economy but it is an important
signalling effect," said Manik Narain, emerging market
strategist at UBS in London.
However, to the extent that it does lead banks to lower
their lending rates, the move could serve to stimulate
investment at a time when the world's second-largest economy is
running around its lowest growth rates since 2009, having logged
7.5 percent growth in the second quarter.
More important, though, is the sign that policymakers are
getting serious about tackling challenging reforms, just four
months after Premier Li Keqiang took office, analysts said.
"This is one of the biggest steps they could have taken,"
said Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics.
"It tells you something about the trajectory."
The need for financial reforms was put on full display in
late June, when the central bank attempted to choke off funds
flowing to "shadow banking" activities, leading to a crunch in
the country's money markets that sent short-term borrowing rates
to levels normally seen only during financial crises, prompting
jitters among investors around the world.
The shadow banking sector, or non-bank lending, has
ballooned in recent years, raising concerns that authorities are
losing track of potential bad debts building in the economy.
LONG PATH AHEAD
The central bank said it is also scrapping controls on rates
on discounted bills, a common form of payment among companies.
The PBOC made clear in its statement it does not intend to
ease up on its controls over mortgage rates. Beijing has been
clamping down on the property sector for several years to try to
keep a lid on rising prices and speculative buying.
It said it planned to free up deposit rates eventually but
now was not the right time. It said it still needed to do more
groundwork, which is expected to include launching a deposit
insurance system, something many observers expect may happen
this year.
"(Reform of deposit rates) is more difficult and more
sensitive. We should not expect it to happen very soon," said Yu
Yongding, former member of the central bank's monetary policy
committee and a researcher at the Chinese Academy Of Social
Sciences in Beijing.
Beijing worries that allowing banks to raise deposit rates
to compete for funds could crush some smaller lenders and force
them to go bust.
Longer term, the latest move could signal that the
government will step up other reforms seen as necessary to help
rebalance the economy.
"This underlines that China is moving to a fully convertible
currency and floating exchange rates," said Flemming Nielsen,
senior analyst at Danske Bank in Copenhagen. "Their next step
will be to widen the daily trading band for RMB (yuan). They
should do that within the next three months."