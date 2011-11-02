REFILE-China faces systemic risks but hard landing unlikely - BAML

(Removes extraneous word from first paragraph)
BEIJING Nov 2 China faces systemic risks from a
meltdown in the property market and rising bad bank loans, but
the chances of a hard economic landing remain limited, Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch China strategist David Cui said on
Wednesday.
"China faces several systemic risks from the property
market, underground banking and non-performing loans in the
banking sector," Cui told Reuters in an interview.
The cash-rich Chinese government was able to deal with such
risks individually, but the path of addressing the issues could
be bumpy, he added.
Cui said a meltdown in the property market could be the
biggest trigger for a hard landing in the world's second-largest
economy, although such risks remained "modest".
"Our central case is still a soft landing, but we cannot
rule out the possibility of a hard landing," he said. A hard
landing in China typically means a sudden slowdown of annual
economic growth to 7-8 percent.
China's average housing prices could fall by 5-10 percent in
the next few months, but the government was likely to reverse
its tightening campaign targeting the property sector, he said.
"September or October could be a watershed for the property
sector. The number of people not expecting housing prices to
rise may have reached a critical mass," Cui said. "We are
unlikely to see a U-turn in the government's tightening policy
any time soon."
China would "unswervingly" maintain property curbs for the
rest of the year as it fine-tunes macroeconomic policy, China's
cabinet said on Saturday.
Property prices in key Chinese cities have risen ten-fold in
the last 10 years, fuelling a speculative bubble and public
discontent as prices have risen far beyond the reach of ordinary
people.
Following a slew of measures by Beijing's leaders since
late 2009 to rein in prices, residential transaction volumes
have dropped since September and some developers have slashed
prices for new developments in cities such as Shanghai.
A private survey earlier this week showed the average home
price in China's 100 key cities fell 0.23 percent in October
from a month earlier .
Cui said investors in China were seeing a sharp decline in
returns from the vast manufacturing sector and that, along with
negative real interest rates, had fuelled a boom in wealth
management products and underground lending.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Chris Lewis)