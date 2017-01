MOSCOW Oct 23 Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday that everything pointed to China's economy achieving a soft landing.

China's central bank cut interest rates for the sixth time since November on Friday, and it again lowered the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves in another attempt to jumpstart a slowing economy. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)