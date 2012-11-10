版本:
RPT-China Oct export growth quickens, imports steady

BEIJING, Nov 10 China's exports grew 11.6 percent in October
from a year earlier, the customs administration said on Saturday, beating market
expectations for a rise of 9 percent and stronger than the 9.9 percent increase
recorded in September.
    Imports rose 2.4 percent on the year in October, below market consensus for
a rise of 3.1 percent in a Reuters poll and flat from growth in September.
 
    That left the country with a trade surplus of $32.0 billion in October,
compared with a forecast of $26.9 billion and September's $27.7 billion.
    Export and import growth (y/y pct change)
      
       Oct   Sept   Aug   Jul   Jun   May   Apr   Mar   Feb   Jan   Dec   Nov   
      
  Exp  11.6   9.9   2.7   1.0  11.3  15.3   4.9   8.9  18.4  -0.5  13.4  13.8   
  
  Imp  2.4    2.4  -2.6   4.7   6.3  12.7   0.3   5.3  39.6 -15.3  11.8  22.1

