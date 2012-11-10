UPDATE 2-China Oct export growth 5-mth high, trade surplus swells

* Trade surplus biggest in 45 months
* Exports pace strongest in 5 months, imports growth steady
* Seen as encouraging sign, but caution about outlook
By Koh Gui Qing and Aileen Wang
BEIJING, Nov 10 China's trade surplus ballooned
to its biggest in 45 months in October as export growth darted
to a five-month high above 11 percent, surpassing expectations
and adding to other data that suggest a less urgent need for new
economic stimulus measures.
The figures provided further signs for the country's top
policymakers meeting in Beijing to anoint new leaders for the
coming decade that a long slide in economic growth may be over.
Still, the trade figures don't point to a swift recovery
either.
Analysts said exports may have been amplified by a weak
year-earlier month and one-off orders from customers for
Christmas.
China Commerce Minister Chen Deming was also wary about
reading too much into the figures, saying on Saturday that while
exports suggested the world's No. 2 economy is stabilising,
global demand would remain anaemic next year.
"I think the October export rebound is mainly due to the
delivery of orders for Christmas season," said Wang Han, an
analyst at Industrial Securities in Shanghai.
"I would stay cautious about the export outlook in the
coming months as demand from the United States and European
countries has not fully recovered."
China customs data showed exports climbed in October by 11.6
percent from a year earlier, the fastest pace since May and
beating expectations for a 9 percent rise.
Imports were more lethargic, growing 2.4 percent, in line
with September but below forecasts for a 3.1 percent rise.
Reflecting the mixed picture, the data showed exports growth
to the United States picked up in October from September.
Exports to the European Union fell from a year earlier for the
fifth month running but the slide was the smallest since June.
Imports from Australia, China's biggest supplier of raw
materials, fell 21.8 percent, the deepest fall since January
2009. The value of the imports was the lowest since February
2011.
Analysts said iron ore and coal purchases from Australia may
have been dented by a week-long Chinese holiday in October, but
the data underscored worries the trade outlook is uncertain at
best.
"Looking into November and December and considering the
volatility in U.S. and European markets, as well as the recovery
in domestic investment, we feel export growth will pull back,"
said Chen Hetian, an analyst at Rising Securities in Beijing.
Brisk export sales alongside flagging import shipments are
both a political and economic problem for China.
Beijing wants domestic consumption to replace exports and
investment as the key driver of growth. At the same time,
China's major trade partners want it to import more to help
right global economic imbalances.
Beijing has made good headway in cutting China's current
account surplus to 2.6 percent of gross domestic product this
year from 10.6 percent in 2007 and under a 4 percent bar deemed
by Washington to be appropriate.
But the jump in October's trade surplus to $32 billion, the
largest since January 2009 and well above forecasts for $26.9
billion, showed China still risks having exports driving too
much of its growth.
SERIOUS OUTLOOK
Chen had flagged the trade figures on Friday, telling
reporters on the sidelines of China's Communist Party congress
that exports rose more than 11 percent and imports grew by 2.8
percent.
However, he also said it would be difficult for China to hit
a 2012 target to grow total trade by 10 percent, a line he
reiterated on Saturday.
"January through October export growth was over 6 percent,
so it will be very difficult to meet our target, but we will
still try," Chen said at a press briefing.
"The outlook for the next few months is relatively serious
and the difficulties will extend into next year."
This year's weakening demand for China's exports was
reflected in the just-concluded Canton Fair, China's largest
biannual trade exhibition, where total transactions this autumn
season dropped 9.3 percent from a year earlier.
Still, other Chinese economic data suggest the worst may be
over, even if a sharp rebound is not at hand. Two factory
purchasing managers' reports last week showed a contraction in
new orders eased in October.
Figures on Friday, including industrial production and
investment, suggested the economy was picking up after growth
fell for seven straight quarters through the third quarter.
Despite efforts to rebalance the economy towards domestic
consumption, exports generated 31 percent of gross domestic
product in 2011, World Bank data shows, and supported an
estimated 200 million jobs.
To steady the economy, Beijing has tried to help exporters
and importers by speeding up payments of tax rebates, cutting
red tape, and giving exporters more access to bank loans.
More broadly, it has also cut interest rates twice this year
and lowered banks' reserve requirements twice. But as the
economy pulls out of its downturn, economists expect Beijing to
stand pat on policy for now.