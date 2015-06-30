UPDATE 1-China May services trade deficit widens to $18.3 bln as Chinese tourists splurge

(Adds details)
BEIJING, June 30 China's trade deficit in
services widened to $18.3 billion in May, as Chinese tourists
continued to spend more abroad than foreigners visiting the
country, the foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday.
The deficit was led by a $16.2 billion gap in spending
between Chinese and foreign tourists, according to data from the
State Administration of Foreign Exchange(SAFE).
The country posted a $17.3 billion deficit on trade in
services in April. Last year the services sector had a deficit
of $10.2 billion in May.
For the first five months, China had a deficit of $76.7
billion in services trade and a surplus of $207.8 billion on
trade in goods, producing a combined surplus on trade in goods
and services of $131 billion, the data showed.
Beijing has promised to further open up China's services
sector, which is dominated by Chinese companies, to foreign
investment but the process has been gradual.
The government has been trying to boost the services sector
to create more jobs at a time when factories are struggling, but
analysts warn that clumsy attempts to force the transition
could do more harm than good.
