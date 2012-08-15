China's Wen says economy still under pressure

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
BEIJING Aug 15 China's economy is still facing big downward pressure and the foundation of a recovery is not yet solid, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said during a trip to the country's coastal Zhejiang province, state radio said on Wednesday.
Wen made the remarks when he met representatives of domestic and foreign companies during his two-day trip to assess the health of the world's second-biggest economy.
Wen added that economic difficulties may last for a while and that the government must focus on employment in the meantime.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.