BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, Sept 22 China will push forward market-based reform of its currency regime and make the yuan convertible on the capital account over time, President Xi Jinping told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published on Tuesday.
China is advancing changes to make the yuan convertible on the capital account in a "steady and orderly manner," Xi said.
A drop in China's foreign exchange reserve was "moderate and manageable," and the level of reserves remains abundant, Xi said.
China's surprise yuan devaluation last month and a plunge in its stock markets since June have fuelled fears of more shocks to the economy, although Premier Li Keqiang has brushed off concerns it was facing a hard landing.
Since the devaluation, China has scrambled to keep the yuan steady, running down its foreign exchange reserves by a record $94 billion in August. (Reporting by China economics team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.