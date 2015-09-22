China's Xi says to push yuan reform, FX reserves remain ample-WSJ

BEIJING, Sept 22 China will push forward market-based reform of its currency regime and make the yuan convertible on the capital account over time, President Xi Jinping told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published on Tuesday.

China is advancing changes to make the yuan convertible on the capital account in a "steady and orderly manner," Xi said.

A drop in China's foreign exchange reserve was "moderate and manageable," and the level of reserves remains abundant, Xi said.

China's surprise yuan devaluation last month and a plunge in its stock markets since June have fuelled fears of more shocks to the economy, although Premier Li Keqiang has brushed off concerns it was facing a hard landing.

Since the devaluation, China has scrambled to keep the yuan steady, running down its foreign exchange reserves by a record $94 billion in August.