China's yuan hits headwinds in bid to be global currency

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, March 6 China's campaign to
get the world using its currency, the yuan, is hitting headwinds
in corporate boardrooms, raising doubts as to whether it will
ever challenge the dominance of the U.S. dollar in global trade
and finance.
Despite aggressive marketing by banks touting its benefits
and steady pressure from China itself, the multinationals whose
acceptance will ultimately determine the fate abroad of the
yuan, or renminbi, remain reluctant.
In particular, executives say, they are not convinced using
yuan will lower the cost of doing business with suppliers and
customers in China. Holding yuan will remain problematic as long
as China controls the flow of money in and out of its economy,
they say.
And executives and economists alike are sceptical about just
how eager China is to open up and expose itself to the vagaries
of international capital flows.
"I'd say that (the advertised savings) are mostly bank
marketing," said the treasurer in charge of implementing yuan
settlements at one of Europe's largest multinationals. He
requested anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to
the press.
"We would very much like to settle in yuan and reduce our
currency risk a little, but the clients in the major European
countries and the U.S. won't do it," said Li Bin, manager at
Lipac, a manufacturer of bathroom fixtures in Wenzhou, China.
After explosive initial growth, therefore, the shift to yuan
in China's trade abroad appears to be easing. The proportion of
trade settled in yuan expanded just 3 percentage points, to 12
percent, in 2012, after surging to 9 percent from just 3 percent
in 2011, Reuters calculations of data from China's central bank
show.
"Volumes do look like they flattened out a bit," said David
Blair, managing director at Acarate, a Shanghai-based financial
consultancy that advises companies on using the yuan. "Beijing
already got the early-adopter types who had been thinking about
this, knew what kind of savings were in it for them and were
willing to do the legwork - the low-hanging fruit."
SOUND AS A POUND
The dollar eclipsed the British pound as the currency of
choice in investment and trade after World War Two. China's
rising economic prowess might make its own currency's rise seem
similarly inexorable.
But China faces a chicken-and-egg dilemma: to make yuan
widely available abroad, they need to be widely accepted; to
earn wide acceptance, they need to be widely available.
"We are playing a waiting game in some respects," said Adam
Vos, global head of forward foreign-exchange contracts at
Deutsche Bank in London. "Clients would like to do more, but
they will only do more once market depth and liquidity has
further improved."
Beijing first launched efforts to internationalise its yuan
in 2003. Collecting dollars for exports was fine when the dollar
was relatively strong and China was trying to export its way to
development.
But after amassing $3.31 trillion in largely
dollar-denominated reserves so it could keep racking up trade
surpluses without its own currency rising, China is now trying
to prepare for a future in which it is as big an importer as
exporter. That means lower trade surpluses and a need for
greater purchasing power abroad.
Being able to trade and invest in its own currency not only
boosts China's global economic and political clout, it shifts
the foreign-exchange risk from its own companies onto its
trading partners' and allows China and its companies to borrow
abroad in their own currency.
Borrowing in dollars has helped the United States fund its
perennial trade deficit despite government debt in excess of the
U.S. gross domestic product. It also opens local banks to new
competition, forcing them to lower rates and improve services
and so plays into China's plan to liberalise its financial
sector.
The yuan's early gains have been impressive. Lured by higher
interest rates on a currency whose value seemed to be rising in
line with China's economy, investors and companies flocked to
the yuan when it first became available in Hong Kong. Now rival
financial centres Singapore, Taipei and London, have won
Beijing's endorsement to host yuan transactions themselves and a
handful of central banks have introduced small portions of
renminbi alongside dollars in their reserves.
In January, the yuan overtook the rouble as the 13th most
popular currency for international payments, according to the
Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication
(SWIFT), the Brussels-based consortium that handles most
international bank payments. The share of global transactions
based in yuan nearly tripled between January 2012 and January
2013, the consortium said.
But that still represents a mere 0.63 percent of all
international payments. And attracting investors isn't likely to
be as easy now that the renminbi no longer looks to be a one-way
bet up. After rising roughly 30 percent between 2004 and last
year, the People's Bank of China, China's central bank, let the
yuan sink 1.6 percent in the first seven months of 2012 amid
sluggish exports and slowing economic growth. Its own data
suggests that the willingness of China's suppliers to accept
yuan depends largely on whether the currency is appreciating.
THE BUCK DOESN'T STOP HERE
Reluctance is perhaps greatest in the country whose currency
is still number-one. Transactions in yuan by U.S. companies fell
38 percent in December from November, data from SWIFT shows. Few
have yet implemented systems for settling in any currency other
than dollars, according to the head of SWIFT's yuan
internationalisation division, Lisa O'Connor.
"It's just cheaper to do business using dollars," said Mark
Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics in London.
Per Lindvall, managing director for the China operations at
Norwegian automotive parts manufacturer Defa Technology, said
Defa offers to settle and invoice in yuan, but the only takers
have been other companies in Asia. "If I went to my North
American partners, they'd say, 'Are you crazy?' They wouldn't do
it."
Banks offering renminbi-denominated services suggest
companies using yuan for trade in China can save up to 7 percent
on transaction costs. HSBC, drawing from a poll of its Chinese
corporate clients, recently estimated that 41 percent of
suppliers in China were willing to offer discounts of up to 3
percent on trades settled in yuan.
That does not impress many executives worried about China's
controls on moving funds in and out of the country. When it
leased generators to the operator of Beijing's Olympic Games in
2008, for example, UK company Aggreko charged in
dollars. The potential savings from billing in yuan were
attractive, said Prabhakar Kesavan, Asia-Pacific finance
director at Aggreko, but "for remittance of profits out of the
country, what exactly are we talking about? I'm not clear."
Opening up to freer flows of capital would help reduce that
kind of uncertainty. But it would in turn expose China's economy
to the kind of rapid inflows and outflows that have wreaked
havoc in other, more open economies.
China's officials and economists are divided on how quickly
China should proceed down that path. "Progress is slowing down
because the government has developed a few reservations about
whether the process is as controlled as it would like," said
Eswar Prasad, an economist at Cornell University and former head
of the International Monetary Fund's China division.
"Fascination with the yuan is understandable," said Prasad.
"But I don't think it's going to become a very important
international currency any time soon."