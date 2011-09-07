版本:
China's Wen: to control new petchem projects around Bohai Bay

BEIJING, Sept 7 Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday that the government would strictly control petrochemical projects around Bohai Bay, after oil spills from wells there operated by U.S. energy giant ConocoPhillips .

Wen, speaking at a Cabinet meeting, also said the government would establish a pre-warning mechanism for the bay's marine environment, and would improve controls to prevent heavy metal pollution, according to a statement posted on the central government's website (www.gov.cn). (Reporting by Judy Hua and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

