Hong Kong court rejects EY's case that China law protects mainland audit papers

HONG KONG May 23 A Hong Kong court on Friday
rejected auditor EY's contention that Chinese law prohibits the
mainland partner of the firm previously known as Ernst & Young
from passing on documents related to a former China client.
The ruling, the first of its kind in Hong Kong, comes as
international regulators continue to press the case for access
to documents regarding mainland Chinese companies as part of
ongoing investigations.
Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission brought the
case to court in 2012, seeking access to documents related to
EY's unfinished audit of Standard Water, a Chinese municipal
water services provider that scrapped plans for a 2010 initial
stock sale in Hong Kong.
EY has said it didn't have the relevant records, which were
held in mainland China by its joint venture partner, Ernst &
Young Hua Ming, and could not be produced due to Chinese state
secrecy laws.
(Reporting by Nikki Sun and Clare Baldwin; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)