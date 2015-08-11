Index-linked stock funds signal less faith in wobbly China market

HONG KONG Aug 12 Beijing's efforts to support collapsing shares have pulled Chinese stocks back to around 4,000 points, but index-linked funds trading at discounts tell a less optimistic story.

Exchange-trade funds (ETFs) listed overseas, which track China's main share indexes, suggest the stock market is valued as much as 10 percent lower, and the gap between what ETFs price in and the actual market may widen the more Chinese stocks are seen to be artificially propped up.

Outflows in China ETFs began in mid-June when the market tumbled 30 percent in a span of just one month after a 110-percent rally from November to June. Selling intensified after Beijing rolled out interventionist policies to support the market and allowed hundreds of companies to suspend trade.

"These ETFs are just a reflection that foreigners are losing faith in the China market," said Nitin Dialdas, chief investment officer at Mandarin Capital Limited in Hong Kong. "Perhaps these ETFs now reflect the true value of the underlying stock market, given the heavy intervention in onshore stocks."

Among the measures, China's top brokerages pledged not to sell off holdings as long as the key index is below 4,500 points.

A Reuters analysis of eight offshore ETFs showed they are trading at an average discount of nearly 4 percent to their underlying net asset values. The iShares FTSE A50 China Index ETF is trading at a 10 percent discount.

Net asset value of ETFs are usually computed from the underlying value of their holdings while the market price is a reflection of the value investors assign to them. They tend to diverge during periods of market stress and vice versa.

The iShares ETF, managed by Blackrock, has seen net assets under management fall more than 20 percent since end-May to HK$45.96 billion ($5.93 billion) at end-July, according to Reuters data.

Its U.S.-listed product, the China large-cap ETF, a giant in the overseas China-focused ETF market, has seen assets fall by $1.4 billion in a month to $6.9 billion at end-July.

ETFs derive their attractiveness as a low-cost option compared to active funds to invest in restricted markets for foreign investors, but that ease of access has been hijacked by a raft of support measures that have alarmed investors.

Stock suspensions have been particularly painful as they throw into disarray the creation and redemption mechanism for these ETFs, industry participants and investors said.

UNORTHODOX TRADING HALTS

Unlike mutual funds, where investors seeking to redeem their holdings have to wait for a few days, ETFs by virtue of being exchange traded offer investors an immediate exit option.

"If constituents of an ETF are suspended and investors would like to redeem directly from the asset manager, they could only get part of their funds back as the manager can't sell the stocks that are suspended," said a person familiar with ETF operations in Hong Kong.

The other alternative is to sell the ETF in the secondary market where they have to bear the discount compared with the ETF's underlying holdings, he said.

HSBC said in a report the number of companies affected by trading halts had dropped to 505 by end-July from 1,443 on July 9, but more than 60 percent remained suspended for more than a month.

Of the suspended stocks, 22 belong to the CSI300 index , according to a Reuters analysis.

For now, ETF providers are putting on a brave face.

"iShares ETFs exposed to China have continued to create, redeem and trade normally in the secondary market," a Blackrock spokesman said in an email.

But there are signs of wariness among market participants even as stock suspensions ease and there is apparent ample liquidity in the secondary market. In recent days, the gap between the ETF's price and the underlying index has widened amid more volatility.

Deutsche Bank's U.S. listed ETF has seen more volatility, for example, with daily moves sometimes bigger than those in underlying Chinese markets.

"People are not so worried about the correction but some of the structural measures like stock suspensions," said Arthur Kwong, head of Asia Pacific equities at BNP Paribas Investment Partners in Hong Kong.

"From a risk-management perspective it's challenging as you can't liquidate and you can't give redemptions."

($1 = 7.7518 Hong Kong dollars) (Additional reporting by Michelle Price, Emma Yang and Wiki Su; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Jacqueline Wong)