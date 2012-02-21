China reiterates it is willing to help Europe

BEIJING Feb 21 China is willing to help
Europe to solve its debt problem, a Chinese foreign ministry
spokesman said on Tuesday after the Euro zone finance ministers
sealed a 130-billion-euro ($172 billion) bailout for Greece.
"We support the EU efforts in addressing the euro debt
problem. We are always confident in the euro," Hong Lei, China's
foreign ministry spokesman said at a regular press briefing.
"We will continue to work with EU and IMF, in a way that is
suitable to our own abilities, to make joint efforts to solve
the euro debt crisis," Hong added.
The statement did not represent any change in China's
long-standing position on the EU. Hong did not say that China
had made any specific financial commitment.
Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping, while visiting Ireland,
made it clear that China was willing to contribute more. Premier
Wen Jiabao made a similar pledge at the EU-China summit earlier
this month.
But those public statements have so far stopped short of
promising to provide funds to bail out governments or buy
billions of euros of new bonds.
Last week, the head of China's $410 billion sovereign wealth
fund said Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel had asked it and
other long-term investors to buy European government debt when
she visited Beijing earlier this month, but such investments
were "difficult" for long-term investors.
Lou Jiwei, chairman of China Investment Corp, said any fresh
injection of funds into Europe would be in industrial and other
real assets, not government bonds.
In Brussels on Tuesday, after 13 hours of talks, ministers
finalised measures to cut Greece's debt to 120.5 percent of
gross domestic product by 2020, a fraction above the target, to
secure its second rescue in less than two years and meet a bond
repayment next month.