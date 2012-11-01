China launches trade probes on EU solar products

BEIJING Nov 1 China said on Thursday that it
will launch anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into
imported European Union solar-grade polysilicon, in the latest
instance of tit-for-tat trade tensions in the global solar
industry.
China's Commerce Ministry said in two statements posted to
its website that it would roll the investigations into ongoing
probes of U.S. and South Korean made solar products.
The European Union's executive body launched an
investigation into Chinese solar products in September after
companies accused Chinese rivals of "dumping", or deliberately
selling products for less abroad than at home.
The United States levelled steep final duties on
Chinese-made solar products in October, a move Beijing has
warned would provoke greater trade friction in the new energy
sector.