UPDATE 1-China launches trade probes on EU solar products

BEIJING Nov 1 China said on Thursday that it
would launch anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into
imported European Union solar-grade polysilicon, in the latest
instance of tit-for-tat trade tensions in the global solar
industry.
The move comes as the EU's executive body mulls duties
targeting Chinese solar producers, a probe launched in September
after companies accused Chinese rivals of "dumping", or
deliberately selling products for less abroad than at home.
The Commerce Ministry, in two statements posted to its
website, said it would "merge" the EU investigations into
ongoing probes of U.S. and South Korean-made solar products "to
evaluate the accumulated impact of products from the three
regions".
In October, China's largest state-owned utility, the State
Grid Corp, said it was working on policies to help ailing solar
power producers, including subsidies and easier access to the
grid.
China's export-focused solar panel industry has been hit
hard by excess manufacturing capacity and waning foreign demand
as European nations cut back subsidies for green power.
Companies have slashed prices 30 percent this year as
stockpiles grow, virtually erasing the industry's profits.
The Commerce Ministry said the probe was in response to
complaints made by several Chinese companies, including Jiangxi
LDK PV Silicon Technology Co., a subsidiary of LDK Solar
., one of China's hardest hit solar manufacturers.
Major producers, including Suntech Power Holdings
and Trina Solar, are turning to the domestic market, now
one of the world's biggest, for solar energy development.
Western solar firms have been at odds with their Chinese
counterparts for years, alleging they receive lavish credit
lines to offer modules at cheaper pricing.
EU solar firms have said Chinese solar panel makers
benefited from low interest rates thanks to government policy,
and if loans could not be paid back they might be written off,
extended indefinitely or paid off by government-controlled
entities.
The United States levelled steep final duties on
Chinese-made solar products in October, a move Beijing warned
would provoke greater trade frictions in the new energy sector.
Chinese companies sold about 21 billion euros ($27.1
billion) in solar panels and components to the EU in 2011 -
about 60 percent of all Chinese exports of the products and some
7 percent of all Chinese exports to the EU.
Europe is the top market for solar products, accounting for
74 percent of global installations in 2011, according to
industry association EPIA.