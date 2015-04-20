Turnover explosion at Shanghai stock exchange has too many zeros for software

| SHANGHAI, April 20
SHANGHAI, April 20 China's stock trading fever
has made the Shanghai Stock Exchange the world's biggest in
terms of turnover, surpassing the New York Stock Exchange, but
the explosion in volumes has exceeded the ability of the
exchange's software to report it.
The exchange's trading turnover exceeded 1 trillion yuan
($161.28 billion) for the first time on Monday, but the data
could not be properly displayed because its software was not
designed to report numbers that high.
"This is a software configuration issue, not a technical
glitch," the Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement, adding
that trading and price quotes for individual stocks were not
affected.
The exchange said it would need to replace its current
software files that handle volume reporting to resolve the
issue.
China's stock market has nearly doubled over the past six
months on hopes of monetary easing, with the world-beating
performance luring retail investors who have been opening
accounts at a record pace.
Trading turnover on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock
exchanges totalled $1.85 trillion and $1.56 trillion
respectively in March, making the two bourses the world's
biggest that month, according to the World Federation of
Exchanges.
The New York Stock Exchange had a turnover of $1.53 trillion
in March, and the Nasdaq OMX a total turnover of $1.1 trillion.
The Shanghai Stock Exchange said that the current software
package, called SHOW2003, can only support trading turnover
below 1 trillion yuan, and was being gradually replaced by new
software.
($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Alex Richardson)