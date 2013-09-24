UPDATE 2-Facebook, other banned sites to be open in China free trade zone - report

SHANGHAI, Sept 24 Facebook, Twitter and
other websites deemed sensitive and blocked by the Chinese
government will be accessible in a planned free-trade zone (FTZ)
in Shanghai, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.
Citing unidentified government sources, the Hong Kong
newspaper also said authorities would welcome bids from foreign
telecoms firms for licences to provide Internet services in the
zone.
China's ruling Communist Party aggressively censors the
Internet, routinely deleting online postings and blocking access
to websites it deems inappropriate or politically sensitive.
Facebook and Twitter were blocked by Beijing in mid-2009
following deadly riots in the western province of Xinjiang that
authorities say were abetted by the social networking sites. The
New York Times has been blocked since reporting last year that
the family of then-Premier Wen Jiabao had amassed a huge
fortune.
TEST BED
The recently approved Shanghai FTZ is slated to be a test
bed for convertibility of China's yuan currency and further
liberalisation of interest rates, as well as reforms of foreign
direct investment and taxation, the State Council, or cabinet,
has said. The zone will be formally launched on Sept. 29, the
Securities Times reported earlier this month.
The idea of unblocking websites in the FTZ was to make
foreigners "feel like at home", the South China Morning Post
quoted a government source as saying. "If they can't get onto
Facebook or read The New York Times, they may naturally wonder
how special the free-trade zone is compared with the rest of
China," the source said.
A spokesman for Facebook said the company had no comment on
the newspaper report. No one at Twitter or the New York Times
was immediately available to comment.
For Facebook, the world's largest online social network,
with 1.15 billion users, China represents an important new
market for growth.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has studied Mandarin and
visited China to meet with local Web entrepreneurs, has said
that making Facebook available in China is in keeping with his
company's goal of connecting the world.
Earlier this month, Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl
Sandberg met with the head of China's State Council Information
Office during a visit to Beijing. The pair discussed Facebook's
importance as Chinese enterprises continue to expand abroad "and
various cooperation matters around that," according to a post on
the Council's website.
Shares of Facebook were up more than 4 percent at $49.19 in
trading on Tuesday, though some analysts attributed the gains to
Citigroup upgrading its rating of Facebook's stock from neutral
to buy.
Twitter, which is preparing for an initial public offering,
could also benefit by being available in China, the world's
largest Internet market by users. Still, many Chinese Web users
already use similar services, such as Sina Corp's Weibo.
China's three biggest telecoms companies - China Mobile
, China Unicom and China Telecom -
have been informed of the decision to allow foreign competition
in the FTZ, the sources told the newspaper.
The three state-owned companies had not raised complaints
because they knew the decision had been endorsed by Chinese
leadership including Premier Li Keqiang, who has backed the
Shanghai FTZ, the sources added.