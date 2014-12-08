Chinese Internet regulator welcomed at Facebook campus

| BEIJING
BEIJING Dec 8 Lu Wei, China's top Internet
regulator, may not welcome Facebook to his house, but he's
certainly welcome at Facebook.
Lu, the minister of China's Cyberspace Administration,
recently toured the campuses of U.S. tech giants Facebook Inc
, Apple Inc and Amazon Inc, according to
a report and pictures posted on a Chinese government website on
Monday.
In friendly exchanges that belied Facebook's status in
China, where it has been blocked since 2009, Lu and Facebook Inc
founder Mark Zuckerberg greeted each other in Mandarin and with
broad smiles, according to the report, which did not say when,
or why, the visit took place.
When Lu noticed a copy of Chinese president Xi Jinping's
book, "The Governance of China," in a pile on Zuckerberg's desk,
Zuckerberg reportedly told him: "I also bought this book for my
coworkers; I wanted them to learn about socialism with Chinese
characteristics."
Lu was also pictured meeting with Apple Chief Executive Tim
Cook and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on his trip.
China remains one of the last great obstacles to
Zuckerberg's longstanding vision of connecting the world's
entire population, and he has made no secret of his desire to
enter a market with more than 600 million Internet users.
Lu, a former Beijing propaganda chief who took up his
current central government role in 2013, has repeatedly defended
China's Internet censorship as critical to preserving domestic
stability.
"China has always been very hospitable, but we can choose
who enters our house," he told reporters in October. "We could
not allow any companies to enter China and make money while
hurting the country."
He added: "I didn't say Facebook could not enter China, but
nor did I say that it could."
Prone to colorful and sometimes conflicting statements, Lu
played host last month to the World Internet Conference, an
event meant to show off the growing influence of China's tech
industry but also lay out policymakers' vision for Internet
governance: open, but on the government's terms.
Cyberspace should be "free and open, with rules to follow
and always following the rule of law," Lu said during an opening
ceremony.
Outside the conference, authorities detained a small group
of students demonstrating to seek access to Facebook, attendees
said.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)