GM looks for alternative supplies in China after deadly factory blast

BEIJING Aug 3 General Motors said on Sunday that
it had asked its main Chinese supplier to find an alternative
source of components after an explosion ripped through a factory
a day earlier killing at least 69 people.
The accident at the Zhongrong Metal Products Co Ltd plant in
Kunshan city in the eastern province of Jiangsu was China's
worst industrial accident in a year.
Aside from the fatalities, some 200 people were injured in
the blast, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday,
raising its casualty estimate from overnight.
According to Zhongrong's website, the factory made wheels
that are supplied to GM and many other carmakers.
Distancing itself from Zhongrong, the Detroit automaker
issued a statement saying it bought components from a company
called "Dicastal" - which Zhongrong works with.
GM went onto say it had no direct dealings with Zhongrong,
which it described as a "Tier-2" supplier.
Tier-1 component suppliers such as Dicastal are "required to
source from Tier-2 suppliers who must meet both in-country
environment and safety standards as well as quality standards,"
GM said.
The U.S. automaker noted that Saturday's accident did not
cause any immediate impact on its production because it has
"sufficient inventory" of the parts, without specifying what the
components were.
"We are working with our supplier to establish alternate
processing capability," the statement said.
The GM statement said it was "too early to determine the
cause of the explosion" as an official investigation was
underway.
"We will closely monitor the investigation and, if asked,
will provide any resources and information that can assist in
this matter," GM said.
The blast was reported to have taken place in a workshop
that polishes wheel hubs. A preliminary investigation suggested
it was triggered when a flame was lit in a dust-filled room, the
local government said on Saturday, describing the incident as a
serious safety breach.
Xinhua reported that police took at least two company
representatives into custody.
GM described Dicastal as one of its "global suppliers", but
did not provide any further information on the company.
Asked if that Dicastal was Citic Dicastal Wheel
Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a producer of aluminum alloy wheels
headquartered in the eastern province of Hebei and a unit of
Beijing-based Citic Group, a GM spokeswoman in
Shanghai said she did not have any information.
She also said she had no information on whether GM conducts
safety inspections of production facilities run by lower-tier
suppliers with which they do not do business with directly.
(Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu and Ran Li in Beijing, Editing
by Simon Cameron-Moore)