Death toll from China factory explosion rises to 71: Xinhua

BEIJING Aug 3 An explosion that ripped through a
motor wheels factory in the eastern China province of Jiangsu
killed 71 people and injured 186, the official Xinhua news
agency said on Sunday.
Earlier it had said the blast, that occurred on Saturday,
killed 69 and injured roughly 200.
The accident at the Zhongrong Metal Products Co Ltd plant,
which makes aluminium wheels for automakers including General
Motors Co <GM.N), was China's worst industrial accident in a
year.
According to Zhongrong's website, the factory made wheels
that are supplied to GM and many other carmakers.
The blast at the Zhongrong workshop occurred around 7:30
a.m. on Saturday in Kunshan city, about an hour's drive from
Shanghai.
A preliminary investigation suggested the blast was
triggered when a flame was lit in a dust-filled room, the local
government said at a news conference on Saturday, describing the
incident as a serious safety breach.
(Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu and Ran Li in Beijing; Editing
by Stephen Powell)