Beijing police shut down massive iPhone counterfeiting operation

BEIJING, July 27 Police in Beijing have busted a
factory that produced more than 41,000 fake iPhones worth as
much as 120 million yuan ($19 million), including some that
reached the United States, and have arrested nine suspects in
the counterfeiting operation.
Apple is one of the most popular brands in China, where
authorities have stepped up efforts in recent years to dispel
the country's reputation for turning out counterfeit goods.
Officials have taken stiffer action to enforce intellectual
property (IP) rights, pushed firms to apply for trademarks and
patents and cracked down on fakes.
Police arrested nine people, including a married couple who
led the operation, after a raid in May on the factory, run under
the guise of a gadget maintenance shop on the northern outskirts
of the Chinese capital.
The details were revealed in a social media posting on
Sunday by the public security bureau in Beijing.
The group, headed by a 43-year old man, surnamed Yu, and his
40-year old wife, surnamed Xie, both from the southern hardware
manufacturing city of Shenzhen, allegedly set up the Beijing
factory with six assembly lines in January, the bureau said.
They hired "hundreds" of workers to repackage second-hand
smartphone components as iPhones for export, it added.
Police seized 1,400 handsets and large quantities of
accessories during the May 14 raid. In the United States, the
newest Apple Inc handsets can fetch $649, or more,
depending on the model.
Beijing police said their investigation followed a tip-off
from U.S. authorities who seized some of the fake devices.
The destination of the counterfeit phones, and how many made
it there, remains unknown.
Public security representatives declined to comment on
Monday, telling Reuters they had no additional information.
Apple also declined to comment, saying the investigation was
ongoing.
It is not the first time China has uncovered plots to
exploit the popularity of Apple products.
In 2011, bloggers in the southwestern city of Kunming
discovered more than a dozen unauthorized brick-and-mortar
outlets that carefully replicated the interior decor, and even
employee uniforms, used in genuine Apple stores.
The viral pictures embarrassed officials, who vowed to do
more to protect trademarks.
