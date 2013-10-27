Local tastes tempt China diners away from Golden Arches

| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Oct 28 Bearing rice burgers and lotus
roots, an army of Chinese fast food firms is cooking up a
challenge to McDonald's Corp and Yum Brands Inc,
tempting cost-conscious diners with healthy, homegrown fare and
causing a drag on growth for the U.S. chains in the country's
$174 billion fast food market.
McDonald's said last week it was thinking of slowing
expansion in China as diners are tempted by local rivals.
KFC-parent Yum warned this month economic weakness in China
would drag on a recovery in sales dented by a food safety scare
at the end of last year.
Meanwhile, local firms such as chicken chain Dicos, Country
Style Cooking, and Kung Fu Catering have been nibbling
away at the dominance of their U.S. rivals.
"I'm a bit sick of Western fast food. There's too much oil,
and you hear things like chickens having six legs," said student
Tang Mei, 25, as she dined at Taiwanese-owned fast food outlet
Dicos. "Health concerns have really made people worried."
McDonald's and Yum are still the largest fast food chains in
China but, despite heavy investment, McDonald's has seen its
market share by value stagnate at 2.3 percent since 2007,
according to data from market research firm Euromonitor.
Yum, which held 6.5 percent last year, is up slightly over
the same period, but has seen same-store sales hit after a food
scare last year and a local outbreak of avian flu. Yum has 5,600
KFC and Pizza Hut China stores, to McDonald's has 1,800 local
outlets.
Brands like Ting Hsin International-owned Dicos, the third
largest fast food brand in China, have taken note. The firm,
which plans to triple its store count to around 3,700 by 2020,
says it aims to "break the traditional Western fast food mould".
While conceived in the image of KFC - its name is a play on
"Texas" in Chinese - Dicos now also pushes its Chinese roots.
Its website displays an ornate blue ceramic bowl steaming with
traditional herbal tea, while rice cake burgers and soybean milk
flank the chain's more traditional nuggets and crispy wings.
"After all, since ancient times rice has been the key staple
of the Chinese people," explained Zhuang Weitang, a spokesman
for Ting Hsin International, adding the brand was planning to up
its drive towards healthier, Chinese-style cooking.
"It's the mix (of traditional chicken) with new,
health-focused Chinese specialities that has helped us create a
niche in the fiercely-competitive Chinese fast-food market."
EATING THE COLONEL'S LUNCH
In a slowing economy, many consumers are trading down to
cheaper alternatives or simply dining at home, said analysts,
which has contributed to the growth rate in the wider fast food
market halving over the last 5 years to 8 percent this year.
Lunch at Dicos costs less than 17 yuan ($2.80) compared with
a similar offering from KFC, which costs 25 yuan ($4.11),
according to Mintel.
"Local establishments generally also do a better job
catering to local tastes," said Karla Wang, associate research
director at market research firm TNS China. "These familiar
'comfort foods' often go a long way in soothing frazzled
consumers during times of uncertainty."
Diners have even started to question international chains'
quality, traditionally a strong point after scandals ranging
from the use of recycled "gutter oil" for cooking to industrial
chemical-laced milk made consumers wary of local products.
But a number of scares over the last year, including
reports that some chicken purchased by KFC and McDonald's had
been fed excess antibiotics, seems to have altered consumer
views. Only one-in-four Chinese thought Western fast food was
healthier and better quality than Chinese alternatives, said a
recent report from research firm Mintel.
McDonald's and Yum have taken note.
"We address food quality and food safety in all aspects of
our communication; most recently, we launched a Moms' Trust
campaign... and we will be doing more in this area," said
Jessica Lee, a Shanghai-based spokeswoman for McDonald's.
Yum officials were not immediately available for comment.
The company has trimmed its local supply chain and plans to
launch a new China quality assurance campaign in November that
will feature KFC employees, suppliers and poultry farmers.
"We still have work to do, but we know we are doing the
right things to regain consumer trust and we remain confident
that our best days for KFC in China are yet to come," Chief
Executive David Novak said in an analysts call on Oct. 9.
HOME STYLE
As trust of domestic brands grows, diners are being
increasingly drawn to local dishes, perceived as healthier due
to a wider variety of ingredients, while there is mounting
interest in traditional Chinese food and dining culture.
Last year a documentary called "A Bite of China" aired on
local television drawing more than 100 million viewers, making
it the most successful documentary in China since the 1990s.
Chinese heritage has become a key selling point.
Kung Fu Catering, which sports an emblem of martial artist
Bruce Lee, underscores its local credentials by playing up the
natural ingredients for its Chinese-style food against
backgrounds of Chinese mountains, wispy clouds and bamboo.
Others such as Country Style Cooking, CNHLS and Gll Wonton,
owned by Shanghai Shihao Catering, all offer fast food with a
Chinese flavour. Though some way behind Yum and McDonald's in
terms of size, all are taking market share from the huge
independent sector of single shops and stalls.
Local brands also perform strongly in regions away from the
saturated east coast market, catering to local tastes in areas
seen as the China's next drivers for growth.
"Country Style Cooking is really strong in western China,
while Kung Fu Catering is from Shenzhen and does well with more
rice-based Chinese set meals, which fit the trend towards less
oily and healthier food," said James Roy, Shanghai-based senior
analyst at China Market Research Group.
China's influential netizens also suggest the U.S. firms are
struggling to remain the flavour of the month. Chatter about the
two brands on China's Twitter-like Weibo fell to an almost
two-year low in September, according to analysis by Reuters.
As one microblogger wrote: "I won't choose anything but
Chinese fast food. We've got crab meat dumplings to Hunan-style
cooking, fragrant Xinjiang breads and lamb kebabs... What do
brands like Pizza Hut and McDonald's possibly have to offer?"