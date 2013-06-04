UPDATE 4-Relatives demand answers after Chinese fire kills 120

* Death toll at least 120, with 77 injured in hospital
DEHUI, China, June 4 Relatives of workers killed
when fire engulfed a chicken processing plant in rural northeast
China blocked traffic and scuffled with police on Tuesday,
demanding answers to one of China's worst industrial disasters
in recent years. At least 120 people died, and more than 70 were
injured.
A handful of men and woman knelt in the middle of the road
in Dehui in Jilin province to stop cars, while a crowd of more
than 100 people gathered around them. Police dispersed the
protesters after about an hour.
Zhao Zhenchun, who lost his wife and sister in the fire,
said human error was to blame for the death toll. "I don't think
safety was being managed properly. This should never happen
again. They paid the price with their blood. So many of these
big disasters in China are caused by lax supervision," he said.
The world's second-largest economy has a poor record on
workplace safety. Fire exits in factories are often locked to
prevent workers taking time off or stealing things, or blocked
entirely.
"The rationale behind the locked doors boils down to
efficiency. With the doors locked, workers cannot wander about
freely, and therefore concentrate on their work," the official
Xinhua news agency said.
It added that ammonia gas leaks could have caused the
explosions at the plant.
Flammable construction materials, poor design of exits and
insufficient fire prevention equipment contributed to the fire,
Xinhua cited Gao Guangbin, Communist Party chief of the
provincial capital Changchun, as saying.
"All construction materials used to build the workshop were
flammable, creating an enormous fire hazard," Gao said.
Safety regulations are easily skirted by bribing corrupt
officials, and in any case China has relatively few fire safety
inspectors.
"Tragically, most of the inspections usually come after a
disaster like this," said Geoffrey Crothall, a China labour
expert with Hong Kong-based advocacy group China Labour
Bulletin.
"There's very little proactive or routine inspections of
factories to make sure everybody's up to code and that's largely
because there are too many factories and too few inspectors."
China's safety record is likely to prompt concerns overseas
as its companies buy stakes in or take over foreign food
producers, such as Shuanghui International Holdings' $4.7
billion offer last week to buy leading U.S. pork producer
Smithfield Foods.
Premier Li Keqiang has ordered a thorough probe into the
disaster and promised the authorities will "earnestly
investigate to find out who was responsible", the central
government said in a statement on its website (www.gov.cn).
"This was an incident which caused disastrous losses and the
lessons to be drawn are profound," it paraphrased him as telling
investigators and provincial officials.
Zhang Guijuan, 48, had been working in a room next to the
one that caught fire, and ran out when she heard an explosion.
From her hospital bed, Zhang said she had never been given any
advice or instruction on health and safety issues during her two
years at the slaughterhouse.
"We never had (safety) training. Whenever the director holds
a meeting with us, he only talks about how to work ... how to
work hard. There's never anything else," she said.
LOSS OF FACE
The disaster is a major loss of face for a country which
seeks to project a global image of a modern, rising power,
different from developing countries like Bangladesh, where such
industrial disasters are frequent.
It is especially embarrassing as it comes just days ahead of
an informal summit between President Xi Jinping and U.S.
President Barack Obama at which China would very much like to be
viewed as an equal to the world's sole superpower.
Ironically, Monday's fire in a building that was just four
years old coincided with China announcing its latest manned
space mission, a multi-billion dollar scheme designed to
showcase the nation's technological prowess and arrival on the
world stage after decades of isolation and poverty.
"Many countries have the basic ability to avoid one-time
disasters in which more than 100 people die ... China has
reached this point," the Global Times, a widely read and
influential tabloid, said in an editorial about the fire.
"It is ... a blow to China's modernisation and the latest
proof that Chinese society is unable to balance development and
safety risks."
Fearful of further unrest - Tuesday marks the sensitive 24th
anniversary of China's bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy
demonstrators - Beijing has ordered tight reporting controls.
"Strengthen guidance of public opinion ... strengthen
management of the Internet and other new media, resolutely
prevent the malicious stirring up or spreading of rumours and
gossip," Xinhua said, citing a government meeting.
IN CUSTODY
The government has moved quickly to detain those believed
responsible for the fire. While state media has not released
details on them, they will likely face long jail sentences,
judging from how previous disasters have been handled.
Prosecutors from Beijing have been sent to Jilin to
investigate whether dereliction of duty played a role in the
fire, Xinhua said.
The plant is owned by Jilin Baoyuanfeng Poultry Co, a small
local feed and poultry producer employing 1,200 people. It has
the capacity to kill 100,000 chickens a day, and its products
are only sold to the domestic market.
Calls to the company seeking comment would not connect.
Jilin is a largely agricultural province and an important
producer of corn and soybeans.
Despite a series of food safety scandals in recent years,
there have been relatively few large-scale fatal disasters in
China's fast-growing but fragmented food processing sector.
Twenty-one people died in 2003 at a meat processing plant in
Qingdao, and the China Labour Bulletin said in a report then
that management prevented some staff from fleeing until they had
"moved the stock to a safe place".
PREMISES LOCKED
More than 300 workers were in the plant at Dehui on Monday,
with employees saying they heard a bang and then saw smoke,
Xinhua reported. Around 100 managed to escape from the plant,
whose gate was locked when the fire broke out, it added. Nearby
houses were evacuated.
On Tuesday, Yang Xiuya sat cross-legged in front of a car
and shouted angrily at police, insisting the doors of the
slaughterhouse had been locked at the time of the fire. "My
daughter worked there. They haven't given us any explanation. It
was time for my daughter to leave work, but the door was locked,
so they all burned to death," she shouted.
Another relative screamed at a line of dozens of unarmed
SWAT police officers and tried to attack them before women
pulled him back. "We can't see our family members and there's no
information. We can't see the survivors or the bodies of the
dead. They need to let us see the bodies," he shouted, wiping
away angry tears.
Many of China's deadly industrial accidents happen in the
huge coal mining industry, in which more than 1,300 people died
last year from explosions, mine collapses and floods. China's
worst fire disaster in recent times was in 1994 when 325 died in
a theatre blaze in the far western region of Xinjiang.