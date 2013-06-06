China blames management's "total mess" for slaughterhouse fire

BEIJING, June 6 Safety management at the Chinese
firm whose poultry slaughterhouse caught fire earlier this week
killing 120 people was a "total mess" and two senior executives
have been detained by the authorities, state media said on
Thursday.
The local government is also to blame for failing to fulfil
its safety oversight role at Jilin Baoyuanfeng Poultry Co, the
small feed and poultry producer that owns the plant in the
northeastern province of Jilin, state news agency Xinhua said.
"As the main body of work safety enforcement, the company
bears unshirkable responsibility for the accident, while the
government is also responsible for its management and
supervision duties," Xinhua cited Yang Dongliang, head of the
State Administration of Work Safety, as saying.
An initial probe showed that work safety management at the
company was a "total mess", Yang added. Xinhua said the company
never carried out evacuation drills or trained staff in safety
awareness, adding the investigation found that escaping the
blaze had been hampered by locked or blocked emergency exits.
"The accident has revealed that local governments and
related authorities failed to carry out their responsibility of
supervision and give thorough and effective checks," Yang said.
Authorities are holding the company's board chairman, Jia
Yushan, and general manager Zhang Yushen, while the firm's bank
account has been frozen, Xinhua said.
Yang also ordered safety checks across China, especially in
risky sectors such as mining, transportation and the manufacture
of dangerous chemicals, the report added.
In protests this week, relatives of the fire victims have
clashed with police.
China, the world's second-largest economy, has a poor record
on workplace safety. Fire exits in factories are often locked to
prevent workers taking time off or stealing, or blocked
entirely.
Many of China's deadly industrial accidents happen in the
huge coal mining industry, in which more than 1,300 people died
last year from explosions, mine collapses and floods.