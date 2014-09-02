Embattled U.S. meat supplier OSI cedes control of China facility

| CHICAGO, Sept 2
U.S.-based supplier at the center of a food safety scandal in
China, has handed control of one of its plants there
indefinitely to a subsidiary of competitor Golden State Foods
Corp, a Golden State spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
California-based Golden State, one of the world's biggest
suppliers to fast food companies, will focus on increasing
production at OSI's facility in Guangzhou, a city near Hong Kong
in southeastern China, spokeswoman Shellie Frey told Reuters by
telephone.
The facility produces fruit and vegetable products for
customers that include McDonald's Corp.
Frey said the transfer of control to Golden State's KanPak
China unit was "a unique situation," adding that it would last
indefinitely. She referred questions about the reasons for the
management change to OSI.
Representatives of OSI in the United States and China did
not respond to an email seeking comment. In a statement issued
on Monday, the company said the management change was made "to
help meet customer needs."
OSI's meat producing plant in Shanghai was shut down in July
over allegations workers there used expired product and doctored
food production dates. Last week, Chinese police arrested six
OSI employees in connection with the issue, which earlier
prompted McDonald's to end supply contracts with OSI in China.
Illinois-based OSI and Golden State both have deep ties with
McDonald's that stretch back to the 1950s, when they began
supplying food to the U.S. restaurant chain. The suppliers have
grown as McDonald's has expanded worldwide.
A McDonald's spokeswoman in the United States had no
immediate comment on the management change at OSI's Guangzhou
facility.
However, McDonald's has said it will increase the number of
audits it conducts of suppliers in China following the OSI food
scandal, which hurt China sales at its restaurants and those
owned by rival Yum Brands Inc.
Golden State is bringing experts from China and elsewhere to
the Guangzhou facility to assure its products meet China's
regulatory requirements, Frey said.
She left open the possibility that Golden State could take
over management of other OSI facilities, but said there were no
talks underway about other plants.
