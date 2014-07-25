版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 25日 星期五 08:11 BJT

McDonald's suspends sale of chicken nuggets and other items in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, July 25 McDonald's Corp said it has suspended sales of its chicken nuggets and other items in Hong Kong after it acknowledged it had imported products from Shanghai Husi Food, the company at the centre of a food safety scare in China.

McDonald's said in a statement late on Thursday it had imported certain products from Shanghai Husi between July last year to June this year, although no food items from the Shanghai supplier remained in stock.

Hong Kong said on Thursday it had suspended, with immediate effect, all imports from the U.S.-owned Chinese supplier at the centre of the scare. (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree and Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐