McDonald's suspends sale of chicken nuggets and other items in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, July 25 McDonald's Corp said
it has suspended sales of its chicken nuggets and other items in
Hong Kong after it acknowledged it had imported products from
Shanghai Husi Food, the company at the centre of a food safety
scare in China.
McDonald's said in a statement late on Thursday it had
imported certain products from Shanghai Husi between July last
year to June this year, although no food items from the Shanghai
supplier remained in stock.
Hong Kong said on Thursday it had suspended, with immediate
effect, all imports from the U.S.-owned Chinese supplier at the
centre of the scare.
