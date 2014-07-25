UPDATE 2-In China meat scandal, McDonald's Japan switches to Thai chicken, no nuggets in Hong Kong

(Adds McDonald's Japan shifting overseas sourcing of chicken
products to Thailand from China)
HONG KONG, July 25 McDonald's Corp has
suspended sales of chicken nuggets and other items in Hong Kong
after it said it imported products from Shanghai Husi Food, the
U.S.-owned Chinese company at the centre of a food safety scare
in China.
McDonald's said it imported certain products from Shanghai
Husi between July last year and June this year, although no food
items from the Shanghai supplier remained in stock.
In Japan, McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) said on
Friday it would halt all imports of chicken products from China
and shift that business to Thailand, boosting purchases from
existing suppliers McKey Foods Services (Thailand) Ltd, a unit
of Keystone Foods, and Cargill Thailand.
Last year, Thailand supplied 62 percent of McDonald's
Japan's chicken product imports, with China supplying the
remainder.
McDonald's Japan said earlier this week that it sourced
about a fifth of its Chicken McNuggets from Shanghai Husi and
had halted sales of the product on Monday.
The food scandal broke after a TV report on Sunday showed
staff at Shanghai Husi Food using long expired meat and picking
up food from the floor to add back to the mix.
The fast-food company said in Hong Kong it had also stopped
selling its McSpicy chicken filets, chicken and green salads,
fresh corn cups and iced lemon tea. McDonald's said it had
stopped using the following ingredients from another branch,
Guangzhou Husi: lettuce, corn kernels, lemon slices, green
salad, cucumber, onion and tomato.
"We reiterate that until today, all the food sold at
McDonald's restaurants conform to the food safety standard under
Hong Kong legal regulations," McDonald's said.
The announcement came after Hong Kong said it had suspended
all imports from Shanghai Husi Food, which is owned by
Illinois-based OSI Group.
Hong Kong's Centre for Food Safety said in a statement late
on Thursday that any food products from Husi already imported
into the city would be marked, sealed and banned from sale,
pending the results of investigations by Chinese authorities.
China is McDonald's third-biggest market as measured by the
number of restaurants.
The latest food safety scare in China has also ensnared KFC
parent Yum Brands Inc, which has required all its KFC
and Pizza Hut restaurants to seal up and stop using all meat
materials supplied by the Husi factory.
There have been no reports of any consumers falling sick in
the latest food scare.
Food safety is one of the top issues for Chinese consumers
after a scandal in 2008 where dairy products tainted with the
industrial chemical melamine led to the deaths of six infants
and made many thousands sick.
