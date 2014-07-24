版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 24日 星期四

Shanghai regulator visits 581 firms, restaurants in food safety probe

SHANGHAI, July 24 China's food regulator has visited close to 600 restaurants, businesses and food distributors, the watchdog said in a statement, in an investigation into a fast-spreading food safety scare.

The safety scare has already dragged in U.S. chains McDonald's Corp, KFC-parent Yum Brands Inc and coffee giant Starbucks Corp.

Yum severed ties with OSI Group, the U.S. parent of the China-based meat-processing factory at the centre of the incident, after Shanghai police detained five people from the facility on Wednesday. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Paul Tait)
