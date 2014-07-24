Shanghai regulator visits 581 firms, restaurants in food safety probe

BRIEF-Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.56
* Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 earnings
SHANGHAI, July 24 China's food regulator has visited close to 600 restaurants, businesses and food distributors, the watchdog said in a statement, in an investigation into a fast-spreading food safety scare.
The safety scare has already dragged in U.S. chains McDonald's Corp, KFC-parent Yum Brands Inc and coffee giant Starbucks Corp.
Yum severed ties with OSI Group, the U.S. parent of the China-based meat-processing factory at the centre of the incident, after Shanghai police detained five people from the facility on Wednesday. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Paul Tait)
KENOSHA, Wis., April 18 President Donald Trump on Tuesday will order federal agencies to look at tightening a temporary visa program used to bring high-skilled foreign workers to the United States, as he tries to carry out his campaign pledges to put "America First."
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged on Tuesday that his company would do all it could to prevent postings of incidents such as Sunday's fatal shooting in Cleveland, which was visible on the social media site for two hours.