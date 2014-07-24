UPDATE 2-China probes food businesses; Hong Kong bans imports in meat safety scare

* China food regulator visits 581 food-related businesses
* Sends out 875 staff to conduct inspections
* Hong Kong bans all products from OSI's Husi
* Five staff at Shanghai Husi Food detained on Wednesday
(Adds Hong Kong import ban, comment from Shanghai warehousing
firm)
SHANGHAI, July 24 China's food regulator has
visited close to 600 restaurants, businesses and food
distributors as it investigates a fast-spreading food safety
scare that has dragged in a number of global brands and hit food
outlets as far away as Japan.
Hong Kong said on Thursday it suspended, with immediate
effect, all imports from the U.S.-owned Chinese supplier at the
centre of the latest scare. It was unclear when the company last
shipped its products to Hong Kong.
Shanghai police detained five people on Wednesday, including
the head and the quality chief of Shanghai Husi Food, a supplier
to foreign fast-food brands including KFC, McDonald's Corp
and coffee chain Starbucks Corp over
allegations it supplied out-of-date meat. Shanghai Husi Food is
owned by Illinois-based OSI Group.
Yum Brands Inc, the owner of KFC and Pizza Hut,
severed ties with OSI, and McDonald's said it would move supply
from the Shanghai facility to OSI's new plant in the eastern
central province of Henan.
The Shanghai Municipal Food and Drug Administration said in
a statement that it visited 581 food-related facilities
suspected of using expired meat from Shanghai Husi Food, and
sent 875 personnel to carry out inspections.
Chinese police, local government and prosecutors are now
also involved in the case. Police have given no further details
on those detained.
The scandal broke after a TV report on Sunday showed staff
at Shanghai Husi Food using long expired meat and picking up
food from the floor to add back to the mix. Some former staff at
the facility have told Reuters that oversight at the plant was
lax, though workers at another OSI unit in northern China said
rules and management were strict.
OSI said in a statement that local Chinese authorities have
inspected all its other facilities in China and found no issues.
The firm apologized to its China customers in a statement on
Wednesday. "What happened at Husi Shanghai is completely
unacceptable. We will bear the responsibility of these missteps,
and will make sure they never happen again," Chairman and CEO
Sheldon Lavin said.
Warehousing firm Shanghai Yuanhong Warehouse & Logistics Co,
which media reports said had stocked Husi products, told Reuters
on Thursday it had sealed all its Shanghai Husi Food products.
"We have over 300 tonnes of Husi products here, but this only
accounts for about 1 percent of our stocks," company manager Dai
Guohui said.
McDonald's and Japanese convenience store FamilyMart Co Ltd
said they had taken some products off their shelves in
Japan, which had been supplied by Shanghai Husi.
Chinese consumers are sensitive to food safety scares after
a deadly dairy scandal in 2008. KFC saw sales dip after a food
safety scare in late 2012, while Wal-Mart Stores Inc
came under fire early this year over tainted meat products.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan in SHANGHAI and Donny Kwok, Nikki
Sun and Clare Baldwin in HONG KONG; Editing by Paul Tait and Ian
Geoghegan)