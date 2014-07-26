China regulator says scandal-hit food supplier forged production dates- Xinhua

SHANGHAI, July 25 Regulators in Shanghai have
found that scandal-hit China-based food supplier forged
production dates on some of its products and sold them after
their expiry, the official Xinhua news agency reported on
Saturday.
Shanghai Husi Food, which is owned by Illinois-based OSI
Group, is at the centre of China's latest food scandal, which
has spread to Hong Kong and Japan, over allegations it mixed
expired meat with fresh meat.
Police have detained five people as part of their
investigation.
Shanghai Municipal Food and Drug Administration has found
that Shanghai Husi forged the production dates on smoked beef
patties produced in May 2013 and sold them as being made in
January 2014, Xinhua said. The processed meat had a shelf life
of nine months, it added.
Xinhua said there were 4,396 batches with forged dates, of
which 3,030 had been sold.
Officials at Shanghai Husi and OSI in China could not be
reached for comment. OSI has apologised to its Chinese
consumers, calling what happened at the Shanghai plant
"completely unacceptable".
The scandal, which has dragged in global food chains
including McDonald's Corp, KFC-parent Yum Brands Inc
and Starbucks Corp, was prompted by a local TV
report on Sunday which showed staff at Shanghai Husi using
long-expired meat and picking up food from the floor to add back
to the mix. It also alleged the firm of forging production
dates.
Reuters reported on Friday that Shanghai Husi won a court
case earlier this year against a former quality control officer
whose claims included that he was made to forge meat production
dates.
The former worker told a court last year he was unwilling to
illegally forge dates at the plant, adding that he repeatedly
urged his employer to change a practice which he said violated
food safety laws and hurt consumer interests, according to court
documents seen by Reuters. He said Shanghai Husi ignored his
pleas. The judge dismissed the allegation due to lack of
evidence.
So far, there have been no reports of consumers falling sick
in the latest food scare.
Food safety is one of the top issues for Chinese consumers
after a scandal in 2008 where dairy products tainted with the
industrial chemical melamine led to the deaths of six infants
and made many thousands sick.
