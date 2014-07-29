McDonald's Japan considering procuring chicken from Brazil

Diamond Offshore posts 73 pct fall in profit
May 1 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc reported a 73 percent fall in quarterly profit as it got fewer contracts for it rigs.
TOKYO, July 29 McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) said on Tuesday that it is considering procuring chicken from Brazil, after a major meat supplier in China was shut down by regulators for food safety breaches.
The Japanese unit of the world's biggest hamburger chain has changed its sourcing of chicken meat to Thailand but has said it expected some stores to sell out of some menu items due to the switch. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
April 30 Twitter Inc is partnering with Bloomberg Media for a round-the-clock streaming television news service on the social networking platform, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
* First cobalt to acquire 70% interest in 190 square kilometres in the DR congo