McDonald's Japan considering procuring chicken from Brazil

TOKYO, July 29 McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) said on Tuesday that it is considering procuring chicken from Brazil, after a major meat supplier in China was shut down by regulators for food safety breaches.

The Japanese unit of the world's biggest hamburger chain has changed its sourcing of chicken meat to Thailand but has said it expected some stores to sell out of some menu items due to the switch. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)