CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-McDonald's CEO: 'deceived' by audit of China meat plant

(Corrects to remove the phrase "on its behalf" in paragraph
six. It is not known who ordered the audit.)
By Lisa Baertlein and Tom Polansek
July 22 McDonald's Corp feels "a bit
deceived" by the audit it received for Shanghai Husi Food Co
Ltd, a China supplier that was shut down this week after a TV
report showed workers mishandling meat, Chief Executive Don
Thompson said on Tuesday.
"We are no longer serving product from the primary facility
there that has the challenges and the issues," Thompson said on
a conference call after McDonald's reported lower-than-expected
quarterly earnings.
The Shanghai Food and Drug Administration on Sunday halted
operations of Shanghai Husi following a Dragon TV report that
showed workers picking up meat from a factory floor, as well as
mixing fresh meat with meat beyond its expiration date.
The scandal also has ensnared other Shanghai Husi customers,
including KFC parent Yum Brands Inc and Burger King
Worldwide Inc.
Many U.S. restaurant operators and retailers rely on
third-party auditors to check whether their suppliers comply
with food safety rules and other regulations. It is not uncommon
for suppliers at the center of food safety scandals to have
received high marks on their audits.
McDonald's did not immediately comment on the timing of the
Shanghai Husi audit or the name of the auditing firm that
visited the now-controversial plant.
Shanghai Husi, a unit of Illinois-based OSI Group, has
supplied those McDonald's China restaurants since the early
1990s, a U.S. spokeswoman for the fast-food company said on
Tuesday.
China is McDonald's third-biggest market as measured by the
number of restaurants.
"I know there's a couple other facilities that they had that
have been cleared now by the Chinese government," Thompson said,
without elaborating.
It was not immediately clear whether McDonald's had stopped
sourcing products from those other facilities.
OSI, which previously said it believed the Shanghai Husi
incident to be an "isolated event," did not have an immediate
response to the comments by the McDonald's CEO.
A U.S. spokeswoman for McDonald's on Monday said Shanghai
Husi provided McDonald's with chicken, beef and lettuce, and
that the facility shown in the television report primarily
supplied McDonald's in Shanghai.
A Tokyo-based spokesman at McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan)
Ltd said the company had sourced about a fifth of its
Chicken McNuggets from Shanghai Husi and had halted sales of the
product on Monday. Alternative chicken supplies were found in
Thailand and China, he added.
McDonald's and OSI are known in the industry for having a
long relationship. OSI's chairman and chief executive, Sheldon
Lavin, is a member of the board of trustees for the Ronald
McDonald's House Charities.
McDonald's said it is thoroughly investigating the Shanghai
Husi matter.
If the problems were the result of "a higher level decision
that has caused us to have a breach relative to consumer trust,
we will deal with that effectively, swiftly, and appropriately,"
CEO Thompson said.
McDonald's shares were down 1.3 percent at $96.27 at the
close of the market.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Tom Polansek in
Chicago; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)