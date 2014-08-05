Meat supplier OSI says two Shanghai agencies probing food scandal

CHICAGO Aug 5 Two government bodies in Shanghai
have launched a joint investigation into the food safety scandal
in China centered around U.S.-based meat supplier OSI Group, the
company said on Tuesday.
OSI Group, based inAurora, Illinois, said in a statement it
was cooperating with the probe by the Shanghai Administration
for Industry and Commerce and the Shanghai Food and Drug
Administration.
An undercover local Chinese television report on July 20
showed workers at Shanghai Husi Food Co Ltd, a unit of OSI
Group, using expired meat and doctoring food production dates.
Regulators immediately closed the factory, which supplied food
to McDonald's Corp and other companies.
