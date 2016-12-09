Europe, U.S. trade officials lobby China on food safety rule

* China proposing new regulation on food imports
By Dominique Patton and Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, Dec 9 European and U.S. government and
trade officials say they have been lobbying hard against a draft
Chinese regulation on food imports, worried it would hamper
billions of dollars of shipments to the world's No.2 economy of
everything from pasta to coffee and biscuits.
The rule, part of a drive by China to boost oversight of its
sprawling food supply chain, requires all food imports to carry
health certificates from October next year, even if the product
is deemed low-risk.
That would be far stricter than in Europe and the United
States, where certification is typically only needed for
perishable goods such as dairy and meat products.
The regulation, announced in April, would potentially create
a major logistical headache and boost costs for global suppliers
that operate in China such as Hershey Co, Kraft Heinz Co
, Mondelez International Inc and Unilever Plc
.
"(The draft rule) could bring large segments of foreign food
imports to a grinding halt," Germany's ambassador to China,
Michael Clauss, told Reuters.
"The draft has clearly crossed the line between protecting
the consumer towards outright protectionism of the domestic
producer."
Chinese products are not required to meet the same
standards.
China's Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection
and Quarantine (AQSIQ), the agency that oversees the safety of
all imports, did not respond to requests for comment from
Reuters.
China is already embroiled in disputes with the United
States and Europe over metal and agricultural trade, while U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump has indicated he would take a
tougher approach on China, threatening import tariffs on some
products.
European officials and others have held high-level talks
with Chinese officials urging them to modify the rules, with
talks intensifying in recent months.
Jerome Lepeintre, minister counsellor for health and food
safety at the European Union delegation in Beijing, said that
China's government had already agreed to "revise" the proposed
food safety rule. But exporting nations have been keeping up
pressure on authorities in Beijing as they fret that those
touted changes may be little more than cosmetic.
A BIG SLICE
Under the proposal, authorities in exporting countries would
be required to certify the safety of every product being shipped
to China, issuing a certificate designed by AQSIQ to accompany
exports.
Global confectionery firm Hershey Co said it had
shared comments with the Chinese government regarding the
implementation of food safety rules.
Mondelez declined to comment, while Kraft Heinz Co,
Unilever, Nestle and Danone did not respond
to requests for comment.
China's imports of food and beverages have rapidly increased
in recent years, driven by rising disposable incomes, concerns
about the safety of domestically made food and the growing taste
for foreign foodstuffs.
By some estimates, China will be the world's top consumer of
imported food by 2018.
Of its $45.9 billion in food imports in 2015, the European
Union accounted for the largest share, according to AQSIQ's
website.
