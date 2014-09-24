UPDATE 1-China to free up domestic courier market

(Adds details)
BEIJING, Sept 24 China said on Wednesday it
would allow qualified foreign couriers to deliver packages in
its domestic market, potentially hotting up competition in a
fast-growing business already marked by bruising price wars.
The State Council, or cabinet, said it had decided to "fully
liberalise" the Chinese market for parcel delivery and would let
in foreign firms that met certain criteria, but gave no details
of the conditions to be met.
The measure will allow global players such as FedEx Corp
, Deutsche Post's unit DHL, and the world's
biggest courier company, United Parcel Service Inc, to
compete in a market forecast to be the world's largest within
two decades.
China will also encourage mergers and acquisitions between
companies and will improve the review process for deals
involving foreign firms, the cabinet said in a statement on the
government's website following a weekly meeting.
The announcement aims at promoting fair competition between
domestic and foreign firms, it said.
Chinese law forbids foreign companies from delivering
packages between locations in the country, although they can
courier overseas parcels to sites in China.
Helped by a boom in e-commerce, revenues in China's express
delivery market more than doubled to $13 billion over the five
years to 2011, and are expected to overtake the $70-billion U.S.
market, now the world's biggest, by 2032.
But the booming market is also highly fragmented and
characterised by cut-throat competition.
There are some 35,000 express delivery companies in China
that can ship packages for hundreds of miles for less than the
cost of a standard U.S. letter.
Such rock-bottom prices, and the earlier bar on foreign
couriers from delivering parcels, had forced out some companies
in the past.
DHL exited the market for about a year in 2011, saying its
inability to deliver parcels was one of the reasons.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Li Hui; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)