China to adjust loan-to-deposit ratios for banks in Shanghai free trade zone

SHANGHAI, Sept 29 Chinese banking regulators
will adjust loan-to-deposit ratios and other regulatory
requirements for banks in the Shanghai free trade zone which
formally opened for business on Sunday, a senior banking
regulator said.
Liao Min of the Shanghai branch of the China Banking
Regulatory Commission made the comments during a press
conference following the opening ceremony.
The government has said it plans to use the zone, formally
named the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, as a test bed
for further reforms in the world's second largest economy.
On Friday the country's cabinet published its official
planning document for the zone, proposing a range of changes
including loosening of the state's grip on the currency market
and banking system.