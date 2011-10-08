China may cut fuel prices by 300 yuan/t from Sunday- C1 energy

BEIJING Oct 8 China may cut retail fuel prices by about 300 yuan ($47) per tonne as early as Sunday, industry website C1 Energy said on Saturday, which would be the first price cut this year.

At 300 yuan, the change would be around 3 to 3.5 percent.

C1 Energy cited sources close to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

NDRC, which sets retail ceilings for gasoline and diesel, last changed prices on April 7, with a hike of around 5 percent.

