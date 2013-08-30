版本:
TABLE-China retail gasoline, diesel prices since 2009

BEIJING, Aug 30 China will raise its retail ceiling price for
gasoline by 235 yuan ($38.4) per tonne and that of diesel by 225 yuan from
Saturday, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Friday.
    This represents a roughly 2.5 percent rise for gasoline and a 2.7 percent
gain for diesel. This is the fifth fuel price hike this year. 
    China started in March a new fuel pricing system that has a closer link to
the cost of crude oil. 
    The following shows a history of China's fuel price changes starting 2009.
The prices listed are retail ceilings -- companies allowed to charge lower than
that but not above.
    Gasoline prices are of benchmark 90-octane prices though most of the grades
sold in Chinese cities are of 93-octane or higher. 
    The new prices in the table are mostly national averages. Each Chinese
province has slightly varying ceiling prices.  

Date          Product    Change  Pct Change   New Price  WTI     BRENT 
------------------------------------------------------------------------
2013
Aug 31        Gasoline    +235     +2.5       9,505    $107.89  114.84

              Diesel      +225     +2.7       8,670

July 20       Gasoline    +325     +3.6       9,270     $107.89 108.51

              Diesel      +310     +3.8       8,445

July 6        Gasoline     -80     -0.9       8,945     101.10  105.87

              Diesel       -75     -0.9       8,135

June 21       Gasoline    +100     +1.1       9,025      95.74  102.97

              Diesel      +95      +1.2       8,210      

June 7        Gasoline    -95      -1.05      8,925      94.26  103.36

              Diesel      -90      -1.1       8,115 

May 10        Gasoline    +95      + 1.1      9,020      96.31   103.92  

              Diesel      +95      +1.2       8,205

April 25      Gasoline   -395      -4.2       8,925      89.82   101.00

              Diesel     -400      -4.7       8,110

March 27      Gasoline   -310      -3.2       9,320      92.76   111.87

              Diesel     -300      -3.4       8,510  

Feb 25        Gasoline   +300      +3.2       9,630      93.1   113.3

              Diesel     +290      +3.4       8,810     

2012
Nov 16        Gasoline   -310      -3.2       9,330     86.4    109.8 

              Diesel     -300      -3.4       8,520    

Sept 11       Gasline    +550      +6.0       9640       96.5     115   

              Diesel     +540      +6.5       8820

Aug 10        Gasoline   +390      +4.5       9090       93.3     112.1

              Diesel     +370      +4.7       8280

July 11       Gasoline   -420      -4.6       8700       85.6      99.3

              Diesel     -400      -4.8       7910 

June 9        Gasoline   -530      -5.5       9,120      82.2      97.6

              Diesel     -510      -5.8       8,310

May 10        Gasoline   -330      -3.3       9,650      96.4     112.1

              Diesel     -310      -3.4       8,820    

March 20      Gasoline   +600      +6.4       9,980     106.77   125.17

              Diesel     +600      +7.0       9,130

Feb 8         Gasoline   +300      +3.3       9,380      96.30   116.33

              Diesel     +300      +3.6       8,530

-----------------------------------------------------------------------    
2011 
Oct 9         Gasoline   -300      -3.2       9,080      82.98   105.88

              Diesel     -300      -3.5       8,230   

April 7       Gasoline   +500      +5.6       9,380      108.5   122.5

              Diesel     +400      +4.9       8,530 

Feb 20        Gasoline   +350      4.1        8,880      86.2    102.5 

              Diesel     +350      4.5        8,130 

------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
2010 
Dec 22        Gasoline    +310      +3.8       8,530     $89.6 

              Diesel      +300      +4.0       7,780 

Oct 26        Gasoline    +230      +2.9       8,220     $83.9 

              Diesel      +220      +3.0       7,480 

June 1        Gasoline    -230      -2.8       7,990     $74.5 

              Diesel      -220      -2.9       7,260 

Apr 14        Gasoline    +320      +4.1       8,220     $84.3 

              Diesel      +320      +4.5       7,480  

----------------------------------------------------------------
2009 
Nov 10        Gasoline    +480      +6.5       7,900    $78.4 

              Diesel      +480      +7.2       7,160 

Sept 30       Gasoline    -190      -2.5       7,420    $66.8 

              Diesel      -190      -2.8       6,680  

Sept 2        Gasoline    +300      +4.0       7,610    $70.4 

              Diesel      +300      +4.6        6,870 

July 29       Gasoline    -220      -2.9       7,310    $68.30 

              Diesel      -220      -3.2       6,570  
June 30       Gasoline    +600      +8.7       7,530     $70 

              Diesel      +600      +9.7       6,790 

June 1       Gasoline    +400      +6.1       6,930     $66.64 

              Diesel      +400      +6.9       6,190 

Mar 25       Gasoline     +290      +4.6        6,530    $53 

               Diesel      +180      +3.2       5,790 

Jan 15       Gasoline    -140      -2.2       6,240      $39 

              Diesel      -160      -2.8       5,610 

--------------------------------------------------------------
Sources: National Development and Reform Commission, oil companies, industry 
sources.
