HSBC, Citi allowed to distribute mutual funds in China

SHANGHAI, June 26 China's securities regulator
has granted licences to HSBC Holdings Plc and Citigroup
Inc allowing the two banks to distribute mutual funds and
expand their services in the world's second-biggest economy, the
two banks said on Wednesday.
China revised rules in 2011 to allow foreign banks to
distribute mutual funds, allowing them to compete with local
banks in this area.
"This product offering not only supplements the existing
range of wealth management products offered by foreign banks,
but also broadens distribution channels for local funds," Helen
Wong, chief executive of HSBC China, said in an emailed
statement.
Analysts have said that foreign banks with limited networks
in China will have a hard time gaining market share from local
rivals who boast far-reaching retail branch networks.
China's fund distribution market is currently dominated by
state lenders including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
, Bank of China and
China Construction Bank .