RPT-China puts cross-border investment funds sale plan on backburner

By Lisa Jucca and Michelle Chen
HONG KONG, May 14 China's plan to allow
cross-border sales of investment funds between the mainland and
Hong Kong appears to have lost momentum after opposition from
domestic money managers who fear being overwhelmed by global
competitors, industry players say.
Global asset managers, who want to grab a bigger slice of
investable money in China, are eagerly awaiting the launch of
the so-called mutual fund recognition, or passporting, scheme,
which will allow them to sell funds directly in China without
having to set up operations in the mainland.
But China seems, instead, to be focused on adding a
stock-trading link-up between Hong Kong and Shenzhen to its
existing Hong Kong-Shanghai connect.
"It seems the funds passporting scheme is currently on the
backburner and will remain there until the Shenzhen connect
comes into place," said Lawrence Au, who heads BNP Paribas
Securities Services across the Asia-Pacific region.
"While foreign managers want access to domestic investors,
many Chinese funds managers are not particularly keen on the
scheme as they already have access to Hong Kong. The scheme
would introduce greater competition in their home turf."
A source who is in direct contact with Chinese regulators
said Chinese asset managers had requested more time to establish
themselves before facing more competition at home.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission declined to
comment when contacted by Reuters. The Securities & Futures
Commission in Hong Kong also declined to comment.
China's mutual funds industry, established less than two
decades ago, is nascent compared to the global funds industry
which has sophisticated players such as Fidelity Investments,
Vanguard Group and BlackRock Inc.
"Addressing the potential loss of market share concern of
onshore fund managers is one of the key hurdles to move mutual
recognition forward," said Lachlan Campbell, Chief Operating
Officer at asset manager Income Partners in Hong Kong.
China had an estimated 145 trillion yuan ($23.37 trillion)
in total investable assets as of end-2013, which is expected to
grow to 260 trillion yuan by 2020, according to data from
international consultancy Oliver Wyman.
NO DEADLINE
Hong Kong's and China's securities regulators started
discussing mutual recognition for fund products in 2012 and
reached a preliminary agreement in 2013.
While a landmark stock trading link between Shanghai and
Hong Kong was rolled out within seven months of Chinese Premier
Li Keqiang announcing it in late April 2014, regulators have yet
to announce a launch date for the funds passporting scheme.
Although the Irish Funds Industry Association said it was
hopeful the mutual recognition scheme would be activated this
year, several industry participants said they were seeing
limited progress.
"We haven't heard any progress of mutual fund recognition
for quite a long time and it seems nobody in the industry is
talking about it," said a deputy CEO at a Chinese asset
management firm.
($1 = 6.2043 Chinese yuan renminbi)
