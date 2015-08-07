China funds buck stock rout to lead global performance rankings

* China markets fell by almost 30 percent since mid-June
By Nishant Kumar
LONDON, Aug 7 Mutual funds that invest in Chinese stocks currently dominate fund
tracker Lipper's list of the world's strongest performers even though shares on the country's
stock markets have plunged almost 30 percent since June.
Their chartbuster performance has defied turbulent conditions in China, which led to a large
number of companies suspending trading in their stocks and a crackdown by the Chinese government
on short sellers who can profit from falling stock prices.
The mutual funds' resilience may make them more attractive to retail investors burnt by the
sharp drop in Chinese shares. Mutual funds aim to reduce risks for investors by spreading bets
across stocks and sectors.
Trading on China's stock markets is dominated by so-called mom and pop investors who conduct
an estimated 80 percent of the trades. They invest directly rather than through a fund which
exposes them to wild swings in the market.
Eighty-two of the world's top-100 best performing equity mutual funds in the first seven
months of the year focus on picking stocks in China, data from Thomson Reuters fund industry
tracker Lipper showed.
Even though the Chinese markets have fallen, dozens of individual stocks are among some of
the world's strongest performers because of a rally earlier in the year.
"If you look at the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, there has been a huge variation
in the performance of stocks this year," Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at London-based investment
firm Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
The two exchanges, the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, with a
combined market value of more than $8 trillion, are home to more than 400 stocks that have at
least doubled their value this year, data compiled by Thomson Reuters showed.
"There has been scope for active managers to differentiate themselves from the index. The
scale of the outperformance is nonetheless surprisingly large," Khalaf said.
Undeterred by the volatile market, some foreign investors are already swimming against the
tide and buying more shares.
Overall, more than 800 mutual funds focused on China managing nearly $200 billion in assets,
returned 20.5 percent on average during the period, the data showed, more than twice the gain in
the CSI300 index of blue chip stocks, whose constituents include large cap companies
from the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets.
The China winners are led by $720 million Fullgoal Low Carbon Environment Fund,
which gained 129 percent up to the end of July through its bets on companies such as Shanghai
Bairun Flavor and Fragrance Co Ltd and Shenzhen Tempus Global Business Service
Holding Ltd.
Other strong performers include AXA SPDB Strategy New Industry Mix, which gained 91.4
percent and China Universal Private Owned Enterprise Fund that returned 82.5 percent.
"Even after the stock market correction, valuations for many small and mid cap stocks still
remain at a relatively high level," Egdar Walk, chief economist at Metzler Asset Management said
in an email.
"The stock market will consolidate and the preferred style will switch from small cap, high
growth theme stocks to mid-large cap companies with reasonable valuations," Walk said.
Metzler's China fund gained more than 50 percent in the first seven months of the year,
Lipper data showed.
Top-10 Performing Equity Mutual Funds in the World:
Fund Name Geographical Focus 7-Month Return
FIP - Brasil de Private Equity II Brazil 140
Fullgoal Low Carbon Environment China 129
PharmaInvest Global EM 110
Flexifund Equity Small Caps China China 95
AXA SPDB Strategy New Industry Mix China 91
China Universal Pvt Owned Enterprise China 83
Changsheng SSE 100 ETF Feeder Fund China 79
Huashang Value Selected Fund China 77
Huashang Prosperous Epoch Growth China 73
E Fund Ke Xun Equity Fund China 71
Source: Lipper
Data as of end of July in 2015
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar. Editing by Jane Merriman)