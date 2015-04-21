China to approve new foreign fund managers for QDLP scheme

BEIJING, April 21 Five foreign fund and private
equity managers are set to gain approvals to enter a pilot
scheme aimed at opening China to the $2 trillion-plus global
hedge fund industry.
The firms, which include UBS Global Asset Management and
Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, received the go-ahead in
February to establish local firms to raise yuan from wealthy and
institutional investors to spend on alternative assets overseas,
said sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
Nomura Asset Management, EJF Capital and CBRE Global
Investors are also in the new round of the Shanghai-based
Qualified Domestic Limited Partner (QDLP) programme.
The firms, which are expected to be granted foreign exchange
quotas of $100 million, are likely to start operations by June.
The new licences represent the latest move by the Chinese
government to lift restrictions on its currency and expand the
use of its $3.73 trillion foreign reserves.
QDLP, which was launched in 2013, allows global fund
managers to bring together domestic investors in limited
partnerships that buy offshore alternative assets.
The programme is "an effective new initiative that allows
asset management firms to help domestic professional investors
to access more asset classes overseas," said Ling Xinyuan,
managing director and chairman of China at UBS Global Asset
Management.
Asset managers will file to receive additional foreign
exchange if they completely use the $100 million initial quota.
An official at the Shanghai Municipal Office of Financial
Services confirmed companies submitted their applications in
January and were granted unofficial approval in February.
"As the (QDLP) programme progresses successfully and the
system matures, we will continue to move forward to expand asset
classes," said the official, who spoke on condition of
anonymity.
Nomura declined to comment. EJF Capital and CBRE Global
could not be reached for comment.
In the first round of the Shanghai-based QDLP scheme, only
six hedge fund managers, which included U.S.-based Och-Ziff
Capital Management Group LLC, Citadel LLC, and UK-based Man
Group Plc, received a quota of $50 million each.
Big Chinese institutions, including China's largest lender,
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
, and CITIC Trust Co have
invested in QDLP funds managed by Man Group.
A similar scheme, called Qualified Domestic Investment
Enterprise (QDIE), was launched last year in Shenzhen.
Prior to QDLP and QDIE, Chinese investors were not allowed
to invest in offshore securities markets unless via the
Qualified Domestic Institutional Investors programme, which is
however tailored to the needs of retail investors.
