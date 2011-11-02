版本:
China halted new foreign investment quotas from May

 SHANGHAI, Nov 2 China's foreign exchange
regulator granted no fresh quotas for foreign institutions to
invest in the country's capital markets from early May through
to September this year, the longest stretch without any new
quotas in around four years.       	
 The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) last
approved new quotas under the Qualified Foreign Institutional
Investor (QFII) scheme on May 5, according to data on the
regulator's website that ran through the end of September.	
 Quota holders are authorised to buy mainland-traded Chinese
stocks and bonds.	
 It was not clear why no new quotas were granted during that
time, but China's stock market slumped 15 percent during the
third quarter, weighed down by investor fears over economic
growth and the euro zone debt crisis.	
 China has generally granted new quotas at least every couple
of months over the past few years, except for a fallow spell
from mid-February 2007 to late January 2008.	
 As of Sept. 30, 103 foreign institutions, including Morgan
Stanley , UBS and Citigroup Inc , had a
combined $20.69 billion in QFII quotas.	
 That marks an increase of $970 million from the $19.72
billion in quotas at the end of 2010. That puts growth in the
QFII quotas this year on track to be much slower than in 2010,
when they rose by around $3 billion.	
 From January to May, several institutions received their
first quotas while others had their quotas decreased or removed
altogether. Shell Asset Management Co's $100 million quota was
rescinded in February.	
 Under the QFII programme, launched in 2003 as a way of
opening China's financial markets to foreign investors in a
controlled way, foreign institutions must first obtain a license
from the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the securities
regulator, then apply for a quota from SAFE.	
 A sister scheme for allowing fund outflows, the Qualified
Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) programme, has grown much
more rapidly in recent years.	
 Such quotas rose to $74.13 billion as of Sept. 30, up from
$68.36 billion at the end of 2010.  	
 	

 Following are details on changes in QFII quotas from Jan. 1
through Sept. 30:	
 Institution                      Quota change          Date	
                                ($ mln)	
 UBS                                    -10               Jan 6	
 Legg Mason Investments                +100               Jan 6	
 KB Asset Management Co.               +100               Jan 6
 KBC Financial Products UK              -80               Jan 7
 KBC Asset Management N.V.              +60               Jan 7
 Shell Asset Management                -100               Feb 1
 Hong Kong Monetary Authority          +300               Mar 18	
 Fubon Securities Investment           +100               Mar 18	
 Trust Co. Ltd.	
 Capital Securities Investment         +100               Mar 18
 PineBridge Investment LLC             +100               May 5	
 Schroder Investment Management        +100               May 5	
 Trust Co. Ltd.
 Aviva Investors Global Services Ltd   +100               May 5
 Bank Julius Bear & Co Ltd             +100               May 5 
  	
            	

 	
 	
	

 	

 	

 	
	
	
 (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jason Subler; Editing by John
Stonestreet)

