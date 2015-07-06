China Futures Exchange unveils moves to curb excessive trading

HONG KONG, July 6 China Financial Futures
Exchange said on Monday it would limit daily trading in the CSI
500 index futures, and would also strengthen supervision over
the use of index futures in hedging to calm the volatile
market.
Daily bets on the CSI 500 index futures, which tracks the
CSI 500 index of China's small cap firms, will be limited to
1,200 contracts, based on one side of the transaction, the
exchange said in a statement.
The exchange will also check if hedging positions match
those in the spot market.
Chinese stocks rose on Monday, as an unprecedented series of
support measures unleashed by Beijing brought some relief to a
market whose slide over the past three weeks had raised fears
about the stability of the world's second-biggest
economy.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen closed up 2.9 percent, while the
Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.4 percent.
(Reporting by Meg Shen in Hong Kong and Samuel Shen in
Shanghai, editing by William Hardy)