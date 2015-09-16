RPT-China takes aim at automated trading in commodities futures

(Repeats for more subscribers.)
* Exchanges asked to draft rules to regulate program trading
* Draft centres on tighter rules; trader identity, server
location
* Sets limits for program trades
* Moves follow slew of measures to check stock futures
trading
By Ruby Lian and Polly Yam
SHANGHAI/HONGKONG, Sept 15 China is extending
its control of onshore markets to commodities exchanges, spooked
by signs that speculators have shifted from China's volatile
stock markets to commodities futures.
The country's top commodities exchanges - the Dalian
Commodity Exchange (DCE), Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) and
Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE) - were asked recently by
China's exchange regulator to draft rules designed to "regulate
the behaviour of program trading" in futures markets, according
to people familiar with the matter.
The move comes on the back of a slew of new regulations
aimed at curbing what Chinese authorities call "malicious"
trading in stock futures, blamed in part for stoking the turmoil
that saw stocks slide over 40 percent since June.
That prompted hedge funds and other investors to steer their
order flow into commodities, which had previously not been
impacted by Beijing's regulatory overhaul.
But after trading volumes in commodities futures such as
iron ore jumped sharply last week - just as new stock trading
rules kicked in - Beijing appears concerned about the potential
for the flow of orders to overwhelm the country's commodities
futures markets, which rank second in the world behind the
United States in terms of traded volume on the top three
commodity bourses.
TARGETING THE AUTOBOTS
A draft of the regulatory changes considered by the Dalian
Commodity Exchange, and circulated to a select group of members
for feedback, focuses on tightening controls on program or
automated trading.
Anyone placing more than 4,000 trades per day based on more
than five instances of five orders per second will be considered
a program trader.
Traders would be required to provide details of the identity
of those conducting program trading, and where they get their
funding. Details on program trading strategies and the location
of trading servers would also have to be provided to the
exchanges. Failure to do this could lead to yet-to-be-defined
disciplinary action.
Traders who submit but then withdraw within a second before
execution more than 60 percent of the more than 4,000 placed
orders on the exchange's order-entry platforms will also trigger
increased regulatory oversight.
And traders would be restricted to placing no more than
4,000 trades if they execute orders for more than two futures
products, or buy and sell orders of the same product in
different futures contract months within one second.
"This is at a preliminary stage and the exchanges are still
working on details," said one individual with direct knowledge
of the matter. The DCE, SHFE and ZCE were not immediately
available for comment.
LIMITING ARB-ING
Locally-registered traders and brokers active in China's
commodities markets say the new rules would likely "force out"
some firms that specialise in arbitrage trading strategies aimed
at exploiting short-term price differences for the same
commodity in different months, or different commodities within
the same contract month.
One broker said "more than half" of his firm's positions on
the SHFE involved buying and selling in different months, and so
would be impacted if these new proposals came into effect.
Other sources downplayed the likely impact of the proposals,
noting that program trading makes up only a small portion of
China's commodity markets.
"Computer-driven program trading is not widely used in
commodity trading, and I think the exchange (will adopt these
rules) just in case and is being over-cautious," said a fund
manager who trades commodities and other assets.
A fund trader in Shanghai said the measures could slow down
funds that exited from stock futures and plan to enter
commodities.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Polly Yam; Editing by Gavin Maguire
and Ian Geoghegan)